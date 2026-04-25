Trump Halts Envoys' Pak Visit As Iran Pushes Demands

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Iranian Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi left Islamabad on Saturday after holding talks with Pakistani leadership on regional security and efforts to sustain a ceasefire with the United States, presenting Tehran's demands for ending the eight-week conflict.

During his visit, the first leg of a three-nation tour, Araghchi met Pakistan's army chief, Asim Munir, as well as prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and foreign minister Ishaq Dar.

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Top Iranian diplomat outlined Iran's“principled positions” regarding the status of the truce and what he described as the need for a complete end to the imposed war against Iran, media reports said.

Dar said the meeting between Pakistani leaders and the Iranian delegation lasted about two hours, adding that Pakistan emphasised“the importance of dialogue and diplomacy”.

Prime Minister Sharif described his meeting with Araghchi as the“most warm, cordial exchange of views on the current regional situation”.

“We also discussed matters of mutual interest, including the further strengthening of Pakistan–Iran bilateral relations,” he posted on X.

The Iranian delegation departed Islamabad ahead of a planned visit by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who had been expected to meet mediators in the Pakistani capital.

However, US president Donald Trump later said he had cancelled the trip.

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Speaking to Fox News, Trump said he had instructed US envoys not to travel to Pakistan for talks with Iran, adding:“they can call us anytime they want.”

In a brief phone interview on Saturday, Trump said he told negotiators Witkoff and Kushner:“you're not going to be making any more 18 hour flights to sit around talking about nothing.”

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Trump claimed“we have all the cards.”

The remarks came a day after the White House said the envoys would travel to Pakistan for another round of negotiations with Iran. Tehran had previously indicated there were no plans for its delegation to meet US representatives in Islamabad.

Pakistan's mediation efforts appear to have stalled amid disputes over what Iran has described as an illegal US naval blockade of its ports, as well as disagreements over Washington's demands.

Araghchi is expected to travel next to Oman and Russia to continue discussions aimed at ending the conflict, which began with attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States on 28 February