J & K LG: Laws Alone Can't Win War On Drugs



Sets 85-Day Target For Drug-Free J&K Says Crisis Fueled By Neighbouring Country To Fund Terror

Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday set a results-driven agenda for Jammu and Kashmir's ongoing anti-drug campaign, stating that the success of the next phase will be measured not by public mobilisations or slogans, but by concrete outcomes on the ground.

Addressing officials and community stakeholders, the Lieutenant Governor said the next 85 days are critical in dismantling the drug network and reversing the damage caused by substance abuse across villages and urban neighbourhoods.

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“Success in the next 85 days will not be measured by marches or slogans, but by how deeply the drug menace is cleaned out from villages and city neighbourhoods,” he said.

Outlining a clear framework, Sinha called for weekly tracking of progress, insisting that authorities must present measurable indicators of impact. These include the number of individuals rehabilitated, drug peddlers and smugglers prosecuted, fake de-addiction centres shut down, cases registered, and the quantity of contraband seized.

He also stressed the role of community participation, directing officials to ensure the formation of women's committees in panchayats and urban wards to strengthen grassroots vigilance and support systems.

“Weekly outcomes must be clear-how many people were rehabilitated, how many smugglers prosecuted, how many fake centres shut down, how many cases registered, how much contraband seized, and how many women's committees formed,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor described the anti-drug campaign as a people's movement that requires coordinated efforts from law enforcement agencies, civil society, families, and particularly the youth. He said young people must be at the forefront of the fight against drugs, both as stakeholders and as agents of change.

Calling the drug menace a“grave challenge” to society, Sinha said the administration is committed to a zero-tolerance approach and will intensify enforcement alongside rehabilitation efforts. He emphasized that while strict action against drug networks is essential, equal attention must be given to rescuing and reintegrating those affected by addiction.

Officials were directed to ensure better coordination between departments, timely action against offenders, and transparency in reporting progress. The Lieutenant Governor also warned against complacency, stating that visible and sustained results on the ground would be the only benchmark of success.

Reiterating the broader vision, Sinha said the campaign aims not just to curb supply but to rebuild communities and secure the future of the younger generation.

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“This movement must inspire confidence that change is possible when society stands united,” he said, adding that the coming weeks should demonstrate a tangible shift in the fight against drugs across Jammu and Kashmir.

'True Champions Come From Small Towns'

Earlier addressing the national 'Chintan Shivir' on sports, Sinha on Saturday underscored the need to build a strong grassroots sports culture, asserting that true champions are often discovered in small towns rather than elite academies.

Lieutenant Governor said the three-day event, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, is focused on tackling key policy challenges, strengthening coordination between the Centre and states and Union Territories, and preparing a roadmap to position India as a global sporting power.

The event is being attended by sports ministers from various states, senior administrators, principal secretaries, and representatives from national sports federations.

Highlighting the need to mainstream sports, Sinha said physical activity must move beyond stadiums and competitions and become embedded in everyday life.“Sports must thrive in neighbourhoods, streets, and open fields, becoming part of daily routines,” he said.

He also stressed the pivotal role of physical education teachers in schools, urging policymakers to equip them with adequate resources and recognition.“Physical education teachers are often undervalued compared to those teaching science or mathematics. This mindset must change. They play a vital role in identifying and nurturing talent at an early stage,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that while infrastructure is important, it must be supported by purpose-driven initiatives. He called for coordinated efforts involving schools, communities, local administrations, and families to create an enabling ecosystem for young athletes.

“Infrastructure alone is not enough; every young athlete must find a platform-whether on a running track, football field, basketball court or swimming pool-to discover their potential,” he said.

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Emphasising inclusive growth, Sinha said India's strength lies in aligning national vision with local execution to ensure that central schemes reach villages rich in talent. He also advocated sharing and replicating best practices across states.

“We must establish systems that identify and propel rural youth talent through scientific, accessible, and unbiased mechanisms. Sports infrastructure must be fully and efficiently utilised,” he said.

Calling for broader participation, the Lieutenant Governor urged the corporate sector to contribute to building a sustainable sports ecosystem. He said government efforts alone would not suffice and that corporates must step in as active partners in the mission.

“India is rich with gifted athletes. Our responsibility is to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity. Strengthening grassroots sports ecosystems is not merely an aspiration but a duty,” he added.