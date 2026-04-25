AIIMS Director Dr M Sirinivas Likely To Become A Member Of NITI Aayog

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Director, Dr M Sirinivas, is likely to become a member of NITI Aayog, replacing its Member Dr VK Paul.

Dr M Sirinivas is currently the Director of AIIMS Delhi. He was appointed as Director of AIIMS on 22 Sep 2022. Earlier, he was the dean of Employees' State Insurance Company (ESIC) Hospital and Medical College, Hyderabad.

The possible names for the post of AIIMS Delhi Director are Dr. Nikhil Tandon, who is currently Professor and Head of the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism at AIIMS Delhi AIIMS Delhi will have an acting Director for a few months untill a permanent Director is appointed.

New NITI Aayog Team Appointments

Also, the new team includes senior economist Dr Ashok Lahiri as Vice Chairperson and eminent Scientist Dr Gobardhan Das as a Member.

NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Dr Ashok Lahiri is one of India's most experienced and senior Economists with a career over 4 decades. Dr Lahiri has served multiple important roles, from Chief Economic Adviser to Finance Commission Member, Asian Development Bank, World Bank and the IMF.

The new Niti Aayog team includes senior economist Dr Ashok Lahiri as Vice Chairperson and eminent Scientist Dr Gobardhan Das as a Member.

NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Dr Ashok Lahiri is one of India's most experienced and senior Economists with a career over 4 decades. Dr Lahiri has served multiple important roles, from Chief Economic Adviser to Finance Commission Member, Asian Development Bank, World Bank and the IMF.

NITI Aayog Member Dr Gobardhan Das is a celebrated Molecular Science Professor, specialising in Immunology, Infectious Diseases and Cell Biology over a scientific career of nearly three decades. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)