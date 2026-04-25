Iran Reopens Tehran Airport To International Flights After 50-Day War Shutdown

Iran has resumed international commercial flights from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport for the first time in more than 50 days, marking a significant step toward normalcy after weeks of conflict disrupted the country's airspace.

The first outbound flights departed on Saturday for regional destinations including Istanbul, Muscat and Medina, according to Iranian state media and flight-tracking data. Officials said the reopening is part of a phased plan by Iran's Civil Aviation Organization to gradually restore full passenger services while monitoring the security situation.

The airport had suspended most international operations after hostilities involving Iran, the United States and Israel escalated earlier this year, forcing authorities to shut large parts of the country's airspace. Domestic flights had partially resumed earlier this month, but international services remained grounded until now.

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Iranian authorities described the move as a carefully managed reopening rather than a full return to normal operations. Reports indicate that airport systems, navigation facilities and passenger terminals have been inspected in recent days to ensure they can safely handle international traffic again. Additional routes are expected to reopen in stages depending on regional stability.

The decision comes as a fragile ceasefire continues to hold across the region following weeks of military escalation. While the reopening signals cautious optimism, officials remain wary that renewed tensions could once again disrupt travel and trade. Some foreign airlines are still reviewing whether to restart services to Iran immediately or wait for the situation to stabilize further.

For thousands of travellers, the resumption offers the first clear sign that Iran is slowly reopening to the outside world after one of the most disruptive periods for its aviation sector in recent years.

Though only a limited number of flights have resumed, the return of international traffic at Tehran's main airport is being seen as an important symbol of recovery - even as uncertainty continues to surround the broader geopolitical situation in the region.

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