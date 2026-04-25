Zelensky Announces Five Bilateral Agreements With Azerbaijan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky made this remark during a televised marathon, according to Ukrinform.

"In five minutes, I have a meeting with our team of experts, whom we also sent to Azerbaijan. They will present a report to me, and based on that report, we will reach agreements. Of course, we understood certain things in advance. Today, we will be working on five bilateral state treaties between Ukraine and Azerbaijan. This is my first visit to Azerbaijan since the war began," Zelensky said.

He noted that they will also discuss defense cooperation with the President of Azerbaijan, particularly regarding drones, but not limited to that.

: 11 hospitalized in Dnipro after Russian attack, rescue operation ongoin

“I think we will sign a relevant agreement with Azerbaijan today. There is also the issue of energy. Regarding investments-we have good relations with SOCAR, and we have already discussed some aspects of their participation in investments in Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Azerbaijan toda, April 25.

Photo: OP