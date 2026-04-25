Was Kash Patel Detained For Urinating After A Rowdy, Booze-Fueled Night With Friends? 20-Year-Old Letter Reveals Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) Revelation of troubling incidents from FBI Director Kash Patel's past have resurfaced. During his twenties, Kash Patel admitted that he was arrested twice for public intoxication and urination linked to alcohol incidents during his youth. In a letter dating back to 2005, Kash Patel admitted to these civic offences, The Intercept reported.

He made these disclosures on his Florida Bar application, the publication reported citing Patel's personnel file at the Miami-Dade Public Defender's Office. After being admitted to the Florida Bar, Patel had secured employment at the Defender's Office on a salary of $40,000.

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Describing incidents of alcohol-related indiscretions, the document mentions“per instructions of my employer”. This shows that Patel's alcohol abuse has been subject of scrutiny before in his professional life. This disclosure comes at a time the FBI chief is pushing back against allegations that drinking is impairing his leadership of the nation's top law enforcement agency.

Two decades ago, Kash Patel was arrested in 2005, around four months before he wrote the letter. Describing the incident of the time when he was a law student at Pace University in New York celebrating with friends, Patel wrote,“We went to a few of the local bars and consumed some alcoholic drinks." What followed was“gross deviation from appropriate conduct” as the group of friends "attempted to relieve our bladders while walking home.”

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Further narrating what happened next, he wrote, "Before we could even do so, a police cruiser stopped the group. We were then arrested for public urination.” Patel also revealed that he was made to pay a fine after the incident.

Another incident dates back to 2001 when Kash Patel was a college student at the University of Richmond in Virginia. During his college days, he was arrested for public intoxication for drinking underage. Patel, who supported student fan group Richmond Rowdies, was once escorted out of home basketball game arena by a school officer. Excessive cheering was the reason for his removal. Elaborating upon the incident, he wrote,“the officer placed me under arrest for public intoxication, as I was not yet of 21 years of age.”

According to the letter in discussion, Kash Patel admitted that he had had two drinks. He was made to pay a penalty following the arrest. The the son of Pramod Rameshchandra Patel, Kash Patel, was found guilty on a misdemeanor charge days after the incident, NBC News reported.

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Concluding the letter, Patel had written,“Both of these incidents are not representative of my usual conduct of behavior,” adding“and it is my hope that the Board views them as an anomaly. I dually apologize for my improper behavior both to the Board and the community at large.”

'Kash's entire background was thoroughly examined,' confirms FBI Director's spokesperson

FBI Director's spokesperson issued a clarification over Kash Patel's background and said,“Kash's entire background was thoroughly examined and vetted prior to him assuming this role,” adding“These attacks are nothing more than an attempt to undermine a process that has already deemed him suitable to serve and a distraction to the record-breaking success of the FBI under Director Patel.”

Notably, Patel's drinking became a subject of controversy after a video went viral in February, showing the FBI director chugging a beer with the US Olympic hockey team in Italy.