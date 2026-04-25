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Turkish Stocks Edge Higher

Turkish Stocks Edge Higher


2026-04-25 04:13:14
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s main equity gauge finished Friday at 14,409.07 points, marking a modest rise of 0.51%. The session began at 14,340.70 points, and Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index gained 73.58 points compared with Wednesday’s closing level. Trading activity had paused on Thursday in observance of National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

Throughout the day, the index fluctuated between a low of 14,212.29 and a peak of 14,409.07. By the end of trading, the overall capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 14.05 trillion Turkish liras ($313.6 billion), while total turnover reached 169.5 billion liras ($3.76 billion).

Performance across listed shares was largely positive, as 63 equities advanced while 35 declined relative to the prior session’s close.

In global commodities, gold was valued at $4,721.25 per ounce, and Brent crude futures were priced at $106.01 per barrel as of 6.20 pm local time (1520GMT).

On the currency front, the US dollar traded at 45.0245 Turkish liras, the euro at 52.7425 liras, and the British pound was exchanged at 60.8225 liras.

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