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UK Reaffirms Falklands Sovereignty Amid Report of US Policy Review
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has restated its position that sovereignty over the Falkland Islands belongs to Britain, following reports suggesting that the United States may be reassessing its stance on London’s claim to the territory.
According to reports, a UK government spokesperson emphasized that the issue remains settled from London’s perspective, pointing to the outcome of a referendum in which island residents overwhelmingly supported remaining a British overseas territory. The spokesperson said, “The Falkland Islands have voted overwhelmingly in favor of remaining a UK overseas territory, and we have always stood behind the islanders’ right to self-determination.”
The government further reinforced its position, stating it “could not be clearer” on the matter.
“Sovereignty rests with the UK and the islanders’ right to self-determination is paramount,” the spokesperson added, noting that this position has consistently been communicated to successive US administrations.
The comments came after reports referencing an internal Pentagon email that reportedly discussed potential policy considerations involving allies perceived as not fully aligned with US positions related to recent events involving Iran.
The Falkland Islands remain a British overseas territory, though Argentina continues to claim sovereignty over the archipelago, which it refers to as the Islas Malvinas. The dispute escalated in 1982 when Argentine forces seized the islands, leading to a brief war in which the UK regained control. Following the conflict, residents were granted full British citizenship under the British Nationality (Falkland Islands) Act 1983.
According to reports, a UK government spokesperson emphasized that the issue remains settled from London’s perspective, pointing to the outcome of a referendum in which island residents overwhelmingly supported remaining a British overseas territory. The spokesperson said, “The Falkland Islands have voted overwhelmingly in favor of remaining a UK overseas territory, and we have always stood behind the islanders’ right to self-determination.”
The government further reinforced its position, stating it “could not be clearer” on the matter.
“Sovereignty rests with the UK and the islanders’ right to self-determination is paramount,” the spokesperson added, noting that this position has consistently been communicated to successive US administrations.
The comments came after reports referencing an internal Pentagon email that reportedly discussed potential policy considerations involving allies perceived as not fully aligned with US positions related to recent events involving Iran.
The Falkland Islands remain a British overseas territory, though Argentina continues to claim sovereignty over the archipelago, which it refers to as the Islas Malvinas. The dispute escalated in 1982 when Argentine forces seized the islands, leading to a brief war in which the UK regained control. Following the conflict, residents were granted full British citizenship under the British Nationality (Falkland Islands) Act 1983.
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