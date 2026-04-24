Slaying The Workplace Bully: The Executive's Playbook For Overcoming The Business And Operational Costs Of A Toxic Workplace

MENAFN - GetNews) Organizations in every industry lose time, money, and talent to toxic behaviour that goes unaddressed. Lori's playbook demonstrates that those costs are real and provides proven methods to overcome them and restore a work environment that improves results and the bottom line over time.

Make no mistake, bullying damage accumulates through everyday interactions and leadership decisions that show up in poor performance as well as employee retention problems. The financial impact is measurable. A single persistently harmful employee can cost an organization up to $100,000 per year in lost productivity and avoidable turnover. Left unaddressed, that cost increasingly compounds as trust erodes. It just makes sense to have a copy of Slaying the Workplace Bully close at hand!

Lori Apostal is an accomplished executive, provincially recognized for her outstanding leadership in strengthening organizations under pressure and creating environments where both people and performance can thrive. Her leadership has been recognized with multiple provincial honours, including the CARNA Award for Nursing Excellence in Administration and the CARNA Centennial Award, which acknowledged 100 nurses whose contributions shaped a century of nursing in Alberta. Drawing on her perspectives as a business executive and healthcare leader, she offers a clear, unflinching view of how toxic behaviour emerges at work, the costs it creates, and the leadership strategies that prevent and correct it. Her work is grounded in practice and reflects a career devoted to strengthening organizations under pressure and building environments where people and performance can thrive.

Raymond Aaron is one of the world's top success coaches. He helps people transform their lives and income by teaching them how to tap into their potential. Raymond has travelled the world, delivering over 5,000 speeches on five continents for over 40 years, teaching his unique branding methods, doubling your income, and creating wealth. He's the author of 146 books, including Branding Small Business For Dummies, Double Your Income Doing What You Love, the New York Times best-seller Chicken Soup for the Parents Soul, and the Canadian best-seller, Chicken Soup for the Canadian Soul. He's also an avid adventurer, having completed one of the world's toughest races, Polar Race (a 350 mile month-long foot-race to the Magnetic North Pole at -40 ̊ hauling a 100-pound sled, dodging polar bears).

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