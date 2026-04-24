US's Operation Epic Fury Yields Decisive Results Against Iran: Hegseth

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that 'Operation Epic Fury' has delivered "decisive military results" in just weeks. "Unlike the endless wars of the past that dragged on for years and for decades, Operation Epic Fury has delivered decisive military results in just weeks. Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, as the President has pointed out, all took years, decades, vague missions, shifting sands, little to show for it. Operation Epic Fury has been laser-focused from the very start, clear mission objectives, and ultimately Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. It's a bold and dangerous mission, a gift to the world, historic, courtesy of a bold and historic president. That mission continues today in this new phase," Hegseth said in a press conference today.

A Focused Military Strategy

The operation was designed with tightly defined goals and a concentrated military strategy, contrasting with earlier campaigns often criticised for mission creep and lack of clarity. According to Hegseth, the emphasis has been on speed, precision, and measurable outcomes.

Naval Blockade and a 'Deal' for Iran

Meanwhile, Hegseth referred to naval blockade and said that it would continue to grow and that the ball is now in Iran's court to make a deal. "Our blockade is only growing and growing global, and as President Trump said, we have all the time in the world. Iran has a historic chance to make a serious deal, and the ball is in their court. Either way, Department of War stands ready for what comes next, locked and loaded," he said.

Also, at the briefing, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine shared an update on its interdiction operations, noting that it will continue to enforce a firm maritime blockade against Iran and remains prepared to resume major combat operations if ordered by the President

Operation Background

The United States launched the military Operation Epic Fury earlier this year on February 28 against Iran aimed at destroying the military and security infrastructure of Iran and to ensure that the country does not obtain nuclear weapons.

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