India Chairs BRICS MENA Meeting, Discusses Regional Developments

India Chairs High-Level Meeting

India chaired the meeting of BRICS Deputy Foreign Ministers and Special Envoys for the Middle East and North Africa (BRICS MENA) on April 23-24, where views were exchanged on the current regional developments.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Secretary (South) Dr Neena Malhotra chaired the meeting of BRICS Deputy Foreign Ministers and Special Envoys for the Middle East and North Africa (BRICS MENA) on 23-24 April 2026 in New Delhi. The participants had a constructive exchange of views on the current regional developments. Secretary (South) Dr. Neena Malhotra chaired the meeting of BRICS Deputy Foreign Ministers and Special Envoys for the Middle East and North Africa (BRICS MENA) on 23-24 April 2026 in New Delhi. The participants had constructive exchange of views on the current regional... twitter/4VElO9ID4J - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 24, 2026

Chair's Statement on Regional Concerns

The Ministry of External Affairs also shared the Chair's statement on the BRICS MENA meet, where it was noted that the members expressed deep concern on the recent conflict in the Middle East and offered views and assessments on the matter.

"The BRICS Deputy Foreign Ministers and Special Envoys on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) met on 24 April 2026 in New Delhi, and exchanged views on the current situation in the region. Members expressed deep concern on the recent conflict in the Middle East and offered views and assessments on the matter."

Key Discussion Points

The statement further noted that the discussions covered the Palestine issue and the Gaza situation, including provision of humanitarian aid, the role of UNRWA, zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, welcoming the ceasefire in Lebanon, the unacceptability of attacks on UNIFIL, post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation in Syria, political settlement in Yemen, stability and development in Iraq, political process in Libya, and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

"They agreed to meet again under China's Chairship in 2027", the statement added.

About the BRICS Bloc

BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates. It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance.

The official website for BRICS 2026 highlighted how India's BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by the Prime Minister at the 2025 Rio Summit. (ANI)

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