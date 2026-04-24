Leverhulme Trust Early Career Fellow in the Department of Politics and International Studies, SOAS, University of London

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Dr Oula Kadhum gained her doctorate at Warwick University in July 2017 having been awarded a PhD fellowship on the ERC funded 'Diasporas and Contested Sovereignty' project.

Following her PhD she completed a Post-Doctoral Research Fellowship on the ERC funded 'Alterumma' Project at the University of Birmingham and Lund University. She has taught undergraduate Comparative Politics at the University of Warwick and International Relations at SOAS, University of London and International Migration at post-graduate level at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Her work has been published with journals including International Affairs, Journal of Ethnic and Migration Studies, Global Networks and the British Journal of Middle Eastern Studies.

–present Leverhulme Trust Early Career Fellow, SOAS, University of London

Experience