Liverpool's Slot Warns 'Margins Are Small' In Champions League Push

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Liverpool: Arne Slot warned Friday that "margins are small" in the Premier League as Liverpool aim to strengthen their push for a place in next season's Champions League.

The Reds are fifth in the table after two straight league wins, five points clear of Brighton, who have played a game extra.

The top five teams in the Premier League gain automatic entry into next season's Champions League.

Liverpool face a tough task on Saturday against Crystal Palace, whom they have failed to beat in three meetings so far this season.

Slot was asked at his pre-match press conference whether he was planning for next season after a disappointing title defence but was keen to shift the focus back onto the current campaign.

"Of course there are conversations going on about next season but my complete focus is, and still should be, on this season, because margins are small," said the Liverpool boss.

"One or two results can make a big difference, as we saw, because I think two weeks ago we weren't five points clear of the number six, and two results later we are, so it can also go both ways.

"So my full focus is on Palace, which is needed because, as you know, we've played them three times already this season and we're unable to beat them once."

Liverpool lost to Oliver Glasner's side on penalties in the season-opening Community Shield before defeats in the Premier League and the League Cup.

The Reds have picked up vital wins against Fulham and Everton this month but have also suffered demoralising defeats against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Manchester City in the FA Cup.

"In the last eight games we picked up 16 points, and it doesn't always feel like that, because in between we have to play PSG, Man City," said Slot. "But our recent league form is acceptable."

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker has not played since mid-March due to injury but Slot said he could be ready to face Palace.

Number two goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is sidelined with an injury he picked up last week against Everton, meaning Freddie Woodman would deputise for Palace if Alisson were not fit.

"Giorgi will definitely not be available for tomorrow and also not for the upcoming weeks," said Slot. "Ali is close to a return to play, so let's see if tomorrow comes too early, yes or no."