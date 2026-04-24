DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

DEAG sets new records for revenue and earnings in financial year 2025 – excellently positioned for long-term growth

24.04.2026 / 18:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEAG sets new records for revenue and earnings in financial year 2025 – excellently positioned for long-term growth

Revenue rises by around 33% to EUR 490.0 million; EBITDA more than doubles to EUR 32.1 million

Ticket sales also reach an all-time high of over 12 million – providing strong visibility for the remainder of the financial year

Buy-and-build strategy consistently pursued; minority interests reduced as planned Further improvement in EBITDA margin expected; ticket sales forecast to remain at a consistently high level Berlin, 24 April 2026 – DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (“DEAG”) reports a very successful financial year 2025, achieving new record highs in both revenue and earnings. DEAG once again increased the number of tickets sold for concerts and events, successfully continued its buy-and-build strategy, reduced minority interests in its holdings as planned, and further expanded its international footprint. Revenue rose by around 33% to EUR 490.0 million during the reporting period, with EUR 167.2 million attributable to the fourth quarter alone (+42.9% year-on-year). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 32.1 million, more than doubling compared to the previous year (prior year: EUR 14.4 million). The EBITDA margin increased significantly from 3.9% to 6.6% in 2025. In addition, the number of tickets sold increased to more than 12 million, significantly exceeding the previous year's level of 11 million, with a substantial proportion of ticket sales generated via DEAG's proprietary ticketing platforms. By the end of 2025, DEAG had already sold around 3 million tickets for events scheduled to take place in 2026. These advance sales provide a solid foundation for the remainder of the financial year and ensure a high level of visibility and planning reliability. The resulting revenue already secured amounts to EUR 151.5 million. In financial year 2026, DEAG expects ticket sales to remain at a consistently high level. DEAG continued to successfully pursue its buy-and-build strategy in 2025. Among other activities, the company further strengthened its market position in the festival segment and acquired a majority stake in the ROCKHARZ Festival. With over 25,000 visitors annually, ROCKHARZ is the largest Rock and Metal festival in eastern Germany and one of the largest in Germany. In addition, the success of the strategic measures was also evident at the international level: the Italian company MC2 Live reported an exceptionally positive business performance already in its first full financial year following its acquisition in 2024. In parallel, DEAG continued, as planned, to reduce minority interests in its particularly successful Group companies and increased its stake in Fane Productions, the fast-growing and highly profitable market leader in the Spoken Word & Literary Events segment, as well as in the UK ticketing platform gigantic, to 100% in each case. In 2025, DEAG once again successfully organised a large number of concerts and tours featuring artists such as Ed Sheeran, Sam Fender, Stereophonics, Iron Maiden on a tour of Germany, Italy and Switzerland, Marilyn Manson, Maite Kelly, Tream, Böhse Onkelz and Till Lindemann, for whose European tour a total of more than 190,000 tickets were sold. The event series“An Evening with...” and the lit literature festival within the Spoken Word & Literary Events segment were once again major successes, as were DEAG's Christmas Gardens, which attracted around 1.6 million visitors, and events such as“Disney on Ice,” Cavalluna and the Gianni Versace Retrospective. In addition, DEAG recorded a strong festival summer with its open-air events in the EDM, Rock/Pop and Classics & Jazz genres, including Indian Spirit, NATURE ONE, Belladrum Tartan Heart and the Kessel Festival. The current financial year 2026 is likewise characterised by a high density of events. Besides tours and concerts by artists like Judas Priest, Die Toten Hosen, Bring Me The Horizon, Bausa, Tokio Hotel, Deep Purple and Gorillaz, visitors can also look forward to events such as the monster truck show“Monster Jam” at the Schalke arena,“The Lord of the Rings – The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert” with the London Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, cooking shows with Yotam Ottolenghi, who will also present his new book“SIMPLE TOO”, and exciting evenings as part of the“An Evening with...” format, featuring, among others, actor Bryan Cranston and Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill. DEAG has continued to consistently pursue its M&A activities even after the end of the reporting period. In the first quarter of 2026, the company acquired all remaining minority interests in the concert and tour promoters Wizard Live and LiveGeist Entertainment and in Wizard Communications, as well as a majority participation in the music festival“Juicy Beats”. Furthermore, DEAG acquired a majority stake in conneccted: EVENTS & LIVE MARKETING GmbH via its subsidiary Mewes Entertainment Group. As part of the ongoing consolidation of the Live Entertainment industry in Europe, DEAG intends to continue playing an active role and to further drive its growth through M&A. DEAG has a robust financial structure, which has been further strengthened by the placement of the new Corporate Bond 2025/2029 with an issue volume of EUR 75 million, and is supported by strong proprietary ticketing platforms as well as a diversified event portfolio. Accordingly, DEAG considers itself well positioned to continue its medium- and long-term growth trajectory, subject to possible macroeconomic developments. Notwithstanding this, Group revenue for financial year 2026 is expected to be temporarily below the previous year's level due to the cyclical nature of the Live Entertainment industry and the event calendar. With revenue still expected to exceed EUR 400 million, the EBITDA margin is expected to increase further. For subsequent years, the company anticipates a further phase of growth. Detlef Kornett, Group CEO of DEAG, said:“The measures we implemented in the transformation year 2024 to enhance our competitiveness, profitability and efficiency had a clearly positive impact in financial year 2025. We are very pleased with the strong business performance, to which all parts of our Group contributed equally. DEAG is therefore very well positioned to sustainably continue its organic and inorganic growth strategy trajectory going forward.” The full Annual Financial Report 2025 is available for download on DEAG's corporate website in the Investor Relations/Financial Reports section. About DEAG DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (“DEAG”), founded in Berlin in 1978, is a leading provider of Live Entertainment, Ticketing, and Entertainment Services in Europe. With Group companies at 25 locations, DEAG is present in its core markets of Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, and Italy. As a Live Entertainment service provider with an integrated business model and a strong international partner network, DEAG has extensive expertise in the conception, organisation, promotion, and production of live events of all genres and sizes. The Live Entertainment segment includes the core business areas of Music – covering Rock/Pop, including Urban and Electronic Dance Music, Classics & Jazz – and Non-Music, such as the Spoken Word & Literary Events and Family Entertainment. Every year, DEAG organises over 6,000 live events and sells more than 10 million tickets, a steadily growing share of which are sold via the DEAG Group's ticketing platforms: myticket, myticket,, gigantic and tickets. Live Entertainment for all generations and target groups, the development of international markets and the strengthening of the ticketing area are central building blocks of DEAG's ongoing development. Investor & Public Relations Axel Mühlhaus, edicto GmbH

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt/Main

Tel: +49 69 905505-52

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