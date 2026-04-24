Benzinga / Key word(s): Tech

The Hidden Cost Of Feeling Unsafe: How Fear Limits Women's Freedom

24.04.2026 / 18:54 CET/CEST

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By Meg Flippin, Benzinga DETROIT, MICHIGAN - April 24, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Feeling safe is more than a state of mind; it is the foundation of freedom for countless women around the country. Without the confidence to move freely, women tend to limit their activities, change when and where they travel and curtail their social interactions. For some women, a lack of personal safety can be paralyzing, preventing them from living a full and independent life. That is particularly true among women between the ages of 18 and 25. A recent survey by LogicMark, Inc. (OTC: LGMK), a leading provider of personal emergency response systems and developer of the Aster safety app, found that 44% of women between the ages of 18 and 25 reported moderate to significant limitations to their lives due to safety concerns. That includes avoiding routes, activities, travel and social events. Overall, 38% of women surveyed said safety concerns limit their daily activities. These concerns can quietly shape careers, fitness and social choices. After all, women may forgo pursuing a specific field because of late-night shifts or travel requirements, opt not to jog out of safety concerns and skip evening social events if it means traveling home alone. Over time, everyday decisions compound into something much larger: a gradual erosion of mobility, independence and overall quality of life. When safety anxiety consistently dictates where someone can go, when they can leave or how they get home, it limits not just movement, but opportunity. Career paths that require travel or late hours become less accessible. Fitness routines, like running outdoors or going to the gym at night, are adjusted or abandoned. Social lives shrink as spontaneity is replaced with calculation. What begins as precaution quietly becomes restriction, shaping life choices in ways that are often invisible but deeply impactful. As highlighted in LogicMark's survey, safety concerns don't just create fear - they actively limit participation, particularly among younger women navigating formative years of independence and identity. These limitations aren't driven by perception alone. Of the women surveyed by LogicMark, over half said they have experienced situations where they felt unsafe, with younger women indicating they have felt this way repeatedly. Yet when they felt unsafe, they couldn't reach help. That's because the safety devices they rely on - high-decibel personal sirens, oversized pepper spray canisters or heavy flashlights - aren't easily accessible, practical to carry or capable of contacting emergency services. Always-On Safety With Aster For women to feel safe and participate in life to the fullest, they need a safety device that is reliable and always available. That kind of consistent access doesn't just provide protection - it builds confidence and reduces the need for constant vigilance . That's what LogicMark is delivering with its Aster app and Aster SOS Safety button. The Aster app transforms a smartphone into a connected safety tool with multiple ways to access help quickly and discreetly. Users can trigger support via a home-screen slider for immediate emergency access, a Hold Until Safe feature to proactively arm monitoring in uncertain situations and a Follow-Me feature that schedules safety check-ins during travel or activities. If a user becomes unresponsive, the app automatically escalates to emergency support, ensuring help can be dispatched even if they can't initiate it themselves. Location sharing is activated only during an emergency, balancing faster response with user privacy. Bluetooth Button For Convenient Safety Complementing the app is the Aster Bluetooth button, a compact, wearable device designed for fast, discreet access to help without unlocking a phone or having the app open. The button can be clipped to a purse, keychain, backpack or clothing and connects directly to the Aster app. With three presses, users are connected to a 24/7 monitoring center, where an agent can assess the situation and stay on the line until the user is safe. Coupled with the Aster app, it acts as a quick-access emergency device. The button's small form factor and long battery life make it easy to carry consistently, ensuring support is always within reach when a phone may not be. Aster and the Aster SOS Safety Button provide women with continuous monitoring that works even when they can't initiate help on their own. By providing a safety net that doesn't require constant vigilance, Aster can give them the confidence to reclaim their mobility and independence, ensuring they don't have to shrink their lives or alter their behavior just to feel secure. To learn more about LogicMark and Aster, click here. Featured image from Shutterstock. This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here. This post contains sponsored content and was created in collaboration with a third-party partner. Benzinga is a publisher and does not provide personalized investment advice or act as a broker or dealer. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security the original release on

News Source: Benzinga

24.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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