Maldivian, Srilankan Partner To Broaden Global Reach

Dhaka: Maldivian, the national airline of the Maldives, and SriLankan Airlines, the national carrier of Sri Lanka, have entered into a strategic interline partnership to enhance connectivity between the two countries and improve passenger access across both carriers' networks.

Under the agreement, passengers from SriLankan's international network will gain access to 17 domestic destinations in the Maldives beyond Malé. This will enable seamless connections for travelers from key global markets into the archipelago via Colombo.

The arrangement will also benefit outbound Maldivian travelers, offering smoother connections through Colombo to a broad range of international destinations served by the Oneworld alliance member airline, SriLankan.

"This partnership marks another important step in our efforts to enhance accessibility to the Maldives and strengthen connectivity beyond Malé to the atolls," said Ibrahim Iyas, Managing Director of Maldivian.

"With Sri Lankan Airlines' extensive global reach and our domestic network, this collaboration will support tourism growth while also making international travel more convenient for Maldivians," he added.

The partnership aligns with both airlines' commitment to strengthening regional cooperation, enhancing network integration, and delivering a seamless travel experience. It also aims to support the continued growth of tourism and business travel to the Maldives.

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