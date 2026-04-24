Exclusive Interview With Leandro Iglesias, CEO Of IQSTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQST) As Company Positions For High-Margin Growth Via AI, Cybersecurity, And Digital Health Platforms

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$IQST Builds on Success of 2025 Total Revenue at $316.9 Million with 11.0% Growth Over 2024 and Gross Profit of $9.46 Million

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a global telecom and technology company operating in 21 countries with over 600 Telecommunication Carrier Interconnections. IQST delivers international voice, SMS, messaging, connectivity, and mobile financial services to telecom operators and enterprise customers worldwide. Built through a decade of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, IQST is now expanding into AI-powered communications and cybersecurity through its RealityBorder AI Division and Cycurion partnership.

IQST has been building a strong business platform with its customers, selling them millions of dollars per month, and by leveraging this trust, the company is now beginning to sell high-tech, high-margin products across its divisions. IQST is strategically positioned to achieve it goal of $1 billion in revenue by 2027 through organic growth, acquisitions, and high-margin product expansion.

EXCLUSIVE CEO INTERVIEW:

On April 17, 2026 IQSTEL CEO Leandro Iglesias sat down with Corporate Ads to conduct the following detailed interview for the benefit of IQST shareholders and other investors. This transcript is exclusive to the distribution of the Corporate Ads awareness program.

Corporate Ads: Greetings again, Mr. Iglesias. We greatly appreciate your time to directly discuss the latest developments and progress of IQSTEL, Inc. for our audience.

On April 6th IQST reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Total Revenue came in at $316.9 million with 11.0% growth over 2024 and the company achieved a Gross Profit of $9.46 million, up 14.3% over 2024. With this strong growth rate, do you have a time frame now for IQST to reach the Net Profitability milestone?

Leandro Iglesias:

Thank you for the question.

We are already very close to consolidated net profitability. In fact, our operations are already profitable, generating approximately $2.7 million in EBITDA and close to $2 million in net income.

We are now entering an inflection point in EBITDA expansion, driven by the rollout of high-tech, high-margin services -including AI, Cybersecurity, Fintech, and Digital Health-to our customer base of over 600 of the largest telecom operators worldwide.

Corporate Ads: IQST SMS traffic increased from 13.9 billion to 17.4 billion messages, representing a 25.18% growth from 2024 to 2025. Do you feel you can maintain this high rate of growth or increase it for 2026?

Leandro Iglesias:

Thank you for the question.

We believe this growth is sustainable. IQSTEL has evolved into a telecom powerhouse, and we expect to continue growing all of our key operational indicators, including SMS traffic.

In addition, we are now moving into a new phase where we will begin acquiring minority interests in our subsidiaries, which will drive greater operational efficiency and stronger integration across the group.

As a result, we are confident that these indicators will not only continue to grow, but potentially accelerate into 2026.

Corporate Ads: IQST Gross margin improved significantly, increasing 26.28%, from 2.74% in Q4 2024 to 3.46% in Q4 2025. Is this due to greater operational efficiency within your company?

Leandro Iglesias:

Thank you for the question.

Yes, the improvement in gross margin is largely driven by greater operational efficiency across the company.

But more importantly, this is only the beginning. Our top executive management now has a fully integrated vision of the business, and approximately 70% of our revenue and EBITDA comes from subsidiaries that are increasingly working as one team, leveraging each other's strengths.

We are just starting to fully capitalize on these synergies, which is already translating into better margins, and we expect this trend to continue and strengthen over time.

Corporate Ads: Your intercompany routing and platform consolidation initiatives have been cited as keys to better operational efficiency. Please tell us more on how these strategies optimize IQST operations.

Leandro Iglesias:

Thank you for the question.

Our intercompany routing and platform consolidation are key drivers of our operational efficiency. Today, approximately 70% of our revenue and EBITDA are already running on a single technological platform, which allows us to streamline operations, optimize routing, and reduce redundancies across the group.

We are actively continuing this migration, with the goal of reaching around 95% of our revenue and EBITDA operating on the same platform.

This level of integration has a significant impact on efficiency and cost reduction, as it enables better traffic management, improved margins, and a more scalable operational structure.

Corporate Ads: Is IQST still on track to achieving its stated goals of reaching $1 billion in annual revenue within the next 24 months? And expanding EBITDA through higher-margin service offerings?

Leandro Iglesias:

Thank you for the question.

Yes, absolutely-now more than ever, we are on track to achieve our goal of reaching $1 billion in annual revenue within the next 24 months, while expanding EBITDA through higher-margin services.

Our telecom platform continues to grow, and we expect to accelerate this growth with a couple of acquisitions currently in progress, as we expand our commercial footprint toward 30 countries.

At the same time, our fintech business is performing in line with expectations, contributing to our diversification strategy.

Most importantly, we are now accelerating our expansion into Digital Services, which will drive the next phase of EBITDA growth. Through this subsidiary, we will commercialize high-margin, high-tech services -including AI, Fintech, Cybersecurity, and Digital Health-leveraging our existing customer base, which provides access to approximately 2.3 billion end users.

This creates a powerful model where our telecom platform continues to scale volume, while our digital services layer drives margin expansion and profitability.

Corporate Ads: Since IQST is now entering a new phase focused on EBITDA and Net Income expansion, please cover the business focus you are relying on to achieve your goals including: Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity solutions and Digital Health services.

Leandro Iglesias:

We are currently in a transformation stage, evolving from a telecommunications powerhouse into a global digital services provider for the telecom industry.

Our strategy is to offer a full basket of services -including Telecom, Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Digital Health-positioning IQSTEL as a true one-stop shop for our customers.

What makes this especially powerful is our commercial platform, which already reaches over 2.3 billion end users through our telecom customers worldwide. We are now leveraging that reach to introduce high-tech, high-margin services across our portfolio.

These services-particularly AI, Cybersecurity, and Digital Health-have gross margins that can reach up to 40% and are built on monthly recurring revenue models, which will translate into strong, predictable revenue and cash generation over the long term.

In addition, all of these sectors are experiencing rapid global expansion, with massive and growing demand, which creates a significant and scalable market opportunity.

This shift is the key driver behind our EBITDA and net income expansion, and positions IQSTEL with a monumental opportunity ahead as we continue executing on this strategy.

Corporate Ads: IQST has built a strong and scalable commercial platform, growing to a current $400 million revenue run rate. How much is generated by Telcom Services vs Fintech Services?

Leandro Iglesias:

Currently, approximately 80% of our revenue comes from telecom services and 20% from fintech.

However, this mix is expected to change significantly as we accelerate the rollout of our Digital Services portfolio, including AI, Cybersecurity, and Digital Health. These new verticals will begin contributing both revenue and, more importantly, higher-margin EBITDA, reshaping the overall business profile.

Corporate Ads: Importantly, IQST now offers a clean capital structure with no convertible notes outstanding and no warrants outstanding. Is this aspect helping the company to attract a higher level investor base?

Leandro Iglesias:

Yes, absolutely. Having a clean capital structure, with no convertible notes or warrants outstanding, is a very important factor in attracting a higher-quality investor base.

From management's perspective, we believe the company is currently undervalued, and this clean structure should support a stronger market valuation over time. At the same time, it represents a significant upside opportunity for new investors.

We are actively engaging with institutional investors, including family offices, and currently we have more than 20 of them closely following IQSTEL.

We believe it is a matter of time for the market to recognize the value we are building and for that upside to be reflected in our valuation.

Corporate Ads: On April 7th IQST announced signing an MOU agreement with a digital health technology for a strategic partnership in the Digital Health sector. This move is expected to leverage the IQST global telecom platform to commercialize digital health services through telecom operators worldwide. Can you detail what new assets and capabilities the new strategic partner will contribute to the IQST business plan in the emerging Digital Health field?

Leandro Iglesias:

The easiest way to understand this partnership is that IQSTEL already has million-dollar business relationships with the largest telecom operators in the world, giving us access to approximately 2.3 billion end users.

What our strategic partner brings is the Digital Health technology, platforms, and solutions, while IQSTEL provides the global distribution channel through telecom operators.

Our strategy is to transform IQSTEL into a digital services distribution platform, starting with Digital Health. Even with a very conservative 1% penetration across our existing reach, this represents a billion-dollar opportunity, driven by a monthly recurring revenue model.

And importantly, this is just the beginning. Digital Health is the first step, and we plan to expand this model into additional high-tech, high-margin services across our platform.

Corporate Ads: IQST has built a strong and scalable commercial platform, which currently reaches over 600 of the largest global telecom operators with access to approximately 2.3 billion end users through its partners. How much more and what types of expansion do you foresee with the new partner program that is being developed now?

Leandro Iglesias:

We believe we have already completed the most difficult part, which is being deeply integrated within our customers' operations. We are already inside their networks, billing systems, and commercial processes, generating millions of dollars in business with them every year.

This positions us with a very powerful capability to deploy new services quickly and efficiently, with minimal incremental cost.

Through our new partner program, we expect to significantly expand our offering by introducing high-tech, high-margin services -including Digital Health, AI, Cybersecurity, and Fintech-directly into this existing ecosystem.

This creates a scalable model where we can grow not only our reach, but more importantly, increase revenue per customer and drive strong margin expansion.

Corporate Ads: Thank you Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL, Inc. for another valuable and insightful direct interview. We look forward to continuing our coverage of the company's high potential business plans as you move forward.

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST ) is a global telecom and technology company operating in 21 countries with over 600 Telecommunication Carrier Interconnections. The company delivers international voice, SMS, messaging, connectivity, and mobile financial services to telecom operators and enterprise customers worldwide. Built through a decade of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, IQSTEL is now expanding into AI-powered communications and cybersecurity through its RealityBorder AI Division and Cycurion partnership.

For more information, please visit .

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Media and Investor Relations:

Ethan Walfish

Head of Investor Relations

IQSTEL Inc.

300 Aragon Avenue, Suite 375

Coral Gates, FL 33134

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