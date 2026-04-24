African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) Pushes Regional Energy Hubs To Unlock Africa-Wide Investment Scale

The African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) is promoting the development of regional energy hubs across the continent, aiming to remove trade barriers and strengthen infrastructure interconnections – from pipelines to refining and distribution networks.

Speaking at Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2026 in Paris, Farid Ghezali, Secretary General, APPO, said the initiative is central to repositioning Africa in the global energy system. The strategy signals a structural shift for investors: away from fragmented national markets toward a unified, high-growth regional bloc of 1.4 billion people.

“For investors, this changes everything,” Ghezali said.“You are no longer investing in isolated national markets, but in an integrated regional market with scale, demand growth and long-term potential.”

Ghazali framed the push for integration as a response to a rapidly shifting global energy landscape marked by volatility and geopolitical uncertainty.“Recent events have shown that energy security is not just about supply – it is about reliability and resilience,” Ghazali noted.“The world is looking for diversification and stability,” he said.“Africa can offer both – but only if we organize ourselves as a connected and competitive energy market.”

A key part of APPO's vision is addressing the continent's infrastructure gap. Despite holding more than 600 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, Africa continues to face constraints in monetizing its resources.“Resources in the ground are not enough,” Ghezali noted.“We need pipelines, LNG facilities, processing infrastructure – real assets that connect supply to demand.”

He emphasized that Africa must move beyond short-term, transactional energy deals, particularly in its engagement with Europe.“We cannot remain in the logic of short-term transactions,” he said.“We need long-term partnerships that justify large-scale investments and create stability for both producers and buyers.”

Financing remains a hurdle, especially as traditional capital sources become more cautious under ESG pressures. However, short-cycle exploration, near-field developments and optimization of existing assets offer immediate value, as recent successes in Namibia, MSGBC countries and Ivory Coast have shown. To support more projects, APPO has backed the creation of the African Energy Bank. At the same time, investors' preferences are shifting toward integrated energy projects that combine upstream development with domestic power generation or LPG production.“The most attractive projects today are those that deliver both financial returns and development impact,” Ghazali said.“Gas-to-power projects respond to both energy security and sustainability.”

Ghazali underscored the need to boost intra-African energy trade.“We produce oil and gas, yet we import refined products,” he said.“This must change. Regional integration is the only path to a competitive and self-sufficient energy market.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.