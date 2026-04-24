Records Tumble At Wankhede After CSK Inflict MI's Heaviest Defeat And Celebrate Their Biggest IPL Victory

It was a perfect storm at Wankhede. Sanju Samson hit a brilliant century, and Akeal Hosein weaved his spin magic. For Mumbai Indians, it was a night where they didn't just lose; they ended up on the wrong side of the history books.

Hardik Pandya's team was completely outplayed, losing by a massive 103 runs. This wasn't just any loss-it was Mumbai's biggest-ever defeat in the IPL in terms of runs. On the flip side, it was Chennai's biggest-ever victory.

In fact, this is the first time Chennai has ever won an IPL match by a margin of more than 100 runs.

Mumbai was bundled out for just 104 runs. This is now their lowest-ever score against Chennai in the IPL.

The loss marks the 19th time Mumbai has been defeated by Chennai in the tournament. No other team has beaten Mumbai so many times; Punjab Kings is the next in line with 18 wins. This was also Chennai's sixth win against MI at their home ground, Wankhede, putting them on par with Punjab for the record.

To add to their woes, Mumbai's bowlers had a proud record of never letting a Chennai batsman score a century against them. But at Wankhede, Sanju Samson broke that streak as well.