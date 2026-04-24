Kuwait, Israeli Airspace Open Airlines To Resume India Flights Soon

As the flight situation continues to improve in West Asia and the Gulf region, a senior government official informed that Israeli and Kuwaiti airspace are now open and that two airlines would resume limited flight operations from Kuwait to India soon.

The details were provided by Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs, during an inter-ministerial press briefing here in the national capital on Friday. "The overall flight situation continues to improve, with additional flights operating from the region to various destinations in India. Since February 28th, 12,38,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India," Mahajan said.

Country-Wise Airspace Status

"An update- Kuwait airspace is now open. Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways have announced that they will be resuming limited flight operations from Kuwait to India soon. They continue to operate non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia to various destinations in India. Israel's airspace is open, and limited flight operations have resumed to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India," he added.

The Additional Secretary added that airlines continue to operate limited commercial flights based on operational and safety considerations between the UAE and India. Today, around 110 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to India.

He said that flights are operating from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to different destinations in India.

"Qatar airspace is partially open. Qatar Airways is operating flights to various destinations in India. Bahrain airspace is open. Gulf Airways is operating flights from Bahrain to various destinations in India. Iraq's airspace is open with limited flight operations to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India. Iran's airspace is partially open for cargo and chartered flights. Our embassy in Tehran yesterday reiterated its earlier advice for Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Iran, and for those Indians in Iran to leave through land border routes, which the embassy continues to facilitate," Mahajan informed.

Evacuation from Iran and Embassy's Role

He noted that so far, the Indian embassy has facilitated the movement of 2,432 Indian nationals out of Iran into Armenia and Azerbaijan. This includes 1,096 Indian students and 657 Indian fishermen.

Speaking at the press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that a serious situation persists in Iran and that region. "While a ceasefire has occurred now, you are aware of the difficult circumstances that have prevailed in Iran and other countries from the beginning until now," he said. He hailed the Indian Ambassador and embassy in Tehran for continuing the operations and inspiring everyone as the team continues to closely provide assistance to the people. "With their support, we have been able to safely evacuate more than 2,400 Indian citizens and bring them back to the country. Their commitment deserves appreciation", he said.

Welfare of Indian Nationals a Priority

Mahajan underlined that the welfare of Indian seafarers in the region is of high priority for the government and that the missions are extending all assistance to them, including coordination with the local authorities and agencies, extending consular assistance, and assisting with return requests.

He reaffirmed that the Ministry of External Affairs continues to closely monitor the developments in the Gulf and the West Asia region and that the government's efforts are focused on ensuring the safety and welfare of the large Indian community in the region. He informed that the dedicated special control room in the ministry is operational to respond to queries from Indian nationals and their families and that updated advisories are being issued, including information related to local government guidelines, flight and travel situation, consular services, and the various welfare measures being undertaken for the community. (ANI)

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