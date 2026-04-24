Bannu Police Bust Fake ID Network, Arrest Afghan National And Local Facilitator

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In Bannu, police have arrested an Afghan citizen and his local facilitator for allegedly obtaining a Pakistani identity card through forged documents during a targeted operation.

According to information received by DPO Bannu Yasar Afridi, Afghan national Shokatullah, residing in Amin Mughalkhel area of Ghoriwala police station jurisdiction, allegedly paid money and falsely presented himself as part of a Pakistani family to obtain an identity card.

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On the instructions of the DPO, police took swift action and arrested both Shokatullah and his helper, Yasar Khan. Police said Yasar Khan, in exchange for financial benefit, included him in his family and assisted in preparing fake documents.

During initial interrogation, both suspects confessed to the crime, and a forged identity card was also recovered from their possession.

Police have registered a case and launched further investigation to identify other individuals involved in the case. The DPO stated that operations against such illegal activities will continue.