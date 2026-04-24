Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Holds Meeting With Georgian Ambassador
During the meeting, Prime Minister Asadov expressed gratitude to the ambassador for his contributions to the development of bilateral relations and extended best wishes for his future professional endeavors.
The discussion also underscored the high level of friendly and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia and addressed prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors.
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