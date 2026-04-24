Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 337.37 Billion By 2035
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size and Volume in 2026
|USD 17.82 Billion / 2.67 Million Metric Tons
|Expected Size and Volume by 2035
|USD 337.37 Billion / 45.25 Million Metric Tons
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 38.65% from 2026 to 2035
|Base year for estimation
|2025
|Historical data
|2021 - 2025
|Forecast period
|2026 - 2035
|Quantitative Units
|Revenue in USD million/billion, Volume in Million Metric Tons, and CAGR from 2026 to 2035
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|Segments covered
|By Technology, By Energy Source, By Application, By End-Use Industry, By Distribution Channel and By Region
|Regional scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
|Country scope
|U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; UK; France; Spain; Italy; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; UAE; South Africa
|Key companies profiled
|Air Liquide; Air Products Inc.; Bloom Energy; Cummins Inc.; Engie; Linde plc.; Nel ASA; Siemens Energy; Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation; Uniper SE
Green Hydrogen Market: Regional Analysis
The Europe green hydrogen market size was estimated at USD 4.24 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 113.02 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 38.86% from 2026 to 2035 Europe led with the biggest share of the market share of 33% in 2025.
Prominent catalysts include an aim at climate neutrality by 2050, which needs the higher use of green hydrogen, specifically through the Fit for 55 packages. Moreover, the region has been experiencing vast investment powered by public funds, like the EU Hydrogen Bank, including they announced nearly $775 million in funding for projects.
For instance,
- In February 2026, the state government of Baden-Württemberg in southwest Germany raised a €50m ($59m) funding move for green hydrogen projects.
Germany was a major contributor to the green hydrogen market, which is focusing on the transformation of the hydrogen highway core network, with greater repurposing of present natural gas. Germany has a goal to import 50-70% of its hydrogen demand by 2030, along with immersive plans in place for international alliances, such as with India.
Asia Pacific Market Analysis
Asia Pacific is predicted to witness rapid growth, due to the emergence of progressive subsidies & national strategies, including India's Green Hydrogen Mission, China's pilot programs, and Japan's imports, which are lowering investment risks. Alongside, China & India are widely emphasising the deployment of huge solar & wind energy, which ultimately reduces the spending on electricity required for electrolysis.
For instance,
- In April 2026, the Government of Bihar rolled out the draft 'Bihar Green Hydrogen Policy 2026', to promote the state as an evolving hub for green hydrogen production & assist India's long-term target of gaining net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
India is rapidly growing in the green hydrogen market, with its key centers at Paradip (Odisha), Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu), & Kandla (Gujarat). Gradually, India is encouraging robust collaboration with the EU, UK, & Germany on standards, technology, & export solutions.
North America Green Hydrogen Market Trends
The North American green hydrogen market is expanding steadily, supported by increasing investments in clean energy infrastructure, hydrogen hubs, and industrial decarbonization initiatives. Demand from transportation, refining, and power generation sectors, along with strong federal and state-level incentives, is driving adoption. The region is witnessing rapid deployment of large-scale electrolyze projects and hydrogen refueling networks, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, strengthening its position in the global green hydrogen landscape.
The green hydrogen market in the U.S. is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period, supported by favorable policy frameworks, funding programs, and hydrogen hub development initiatives. U.S.-based players are actively investing in renewable-powered hydrogen production and expanding domestic and international operations to meet rising demand. Increasing adoption of green hydrogen in clean mobility, industrial processes, and energy storage applications is expected to accelerate market growth further.
Middle East & Africa Green Hydrogen Market Trends
The Middle East & Africa green hydrogen market is gradually gaining momentum, supported by vast renewable energy potential, particularly solar, and strong government-led initiatives. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Namibia are investing heavily in large-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia projects aimed at domestic consumption and exports. Strategic location advantages, growing industrial demand, and long-term energy diversification plans are positioning the region as an emerging global green hydrogen production hub.Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@
Green Hydrogen Market Segmentation Insights
Technology Insights
The Alkaline Electrolysis Segment Dominated the Green Hydrogen Market with 48% of Market Share in 2025
The alkaline electrolysis segment dominated the market with 48% share in 2025. This is primarily due to its maturity as a technology, lower capital costs, and suitability for large-scale industrial projects. Alkaline electrolyzers, having been developed over decades, are less expensive to build and operate, making them the preferred choice for large-scale, cost-sensitive projects. Additionally, they provide long operating periods and high reliability, which are ideal for continuous industrial use, aided by low power densities that enhance their durability.
The PEM electrolysis segment held the 32% market share in 2025 and is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 41.5% during the forecast period. This growth is driven mainly by its compact design, high efficiency, and quick dynamic response to intermittent renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. PEM electrolyzers perform well under varying power conditions, making them highly suitable for integration with these renewable sources. They provide high current densities and efficient hydrogen production, with significant cost reductions anticipated, further promoting market adoption.
The Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell segment held 12% market share in 2025. This success can be attributed to its superior efficiency, ability to operate at high temperatures, and capability to integrate with industrial waste heat. Solid oxide systems achieve higher electrical efficiency than other electrolyzers, which reduces the overall levelized cost of hydrogen. They integrate smoothly with industrial processes that generate waste heat, facilitating high-temperature steam electrolysis, thereby significantly improving conversion efficiency.
Energy Source Insights
The Solar Energy Segment Dominated the Green Hydrogen Market with 42% of Market Share in 2025
The solar energy segment dominated the market with 42% share in 2025. This dominance is driven by decreasing solar photovoltaic costs, extensive scalability in high-irradiation regions, and effective pairing with electrolyzers to provide low-cost electricity. Lower electricity prices directly contribute to reducing the cost per kilogram of hydrogen produced via electrolysis. Solar farms can be built more rapidly and are often more modular than many other renewable energy sources, allowing for a swift response to rising demand and enhancing daily hydrogen generation rates.
The wind energy segment held the 33% market share in 2025 and is projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 39.2% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by its high efficiency, maturity, and abundance in coastal and open areas, including both offshore and onshore projects. Wind farms are increasingly being utilized to generate power for electrolyzers during periods of low demand, which assists with grid balancing and enables cost-effective hydrogen production. Enhancements in turbine capacity, design improvements, and declining costs make wind-based hydrogen production highly competitive.
The hydropower segment held the 15% market share in 2025. This can be attributed to its capability to provide consistent, round-the-clock, low-cost renewable electricity for electrolyzers, addressing the intermittency challenges posed by solar and wind energy. Hydropower generates some of the lowest-cost renewable electricity, which is essential for reducing the overall production costs of green hydrogen, as energy constitutes a significant part of the final cost. Many hydropower plants can easily integrate electrolyzers by utilizing existing dams, grid connections, and water resources to establish efficient, localized production hubs.
Application Insights
The Ammonia Production Segment Dominated the Green Hydrogen Market with 36% of Market Share in 2025
The ammonia production segment dominated the market with a 36% share in 2025. This leadership is largely driven by the urgent need for industrial decarbonization and agricultural sustainability as a replacement for the conventional, fossil-fuel-intensive Haber-Bosch process. Ammonia is an efficient method for storing and transporting hydrogen over long distances, positioning it as a primary carrier in the green energy transition. The ability to produce ammonia in large volumes for global trade is driving adoption, with the technology maturing to efficiently produce the necessary green hydrogen.
The transportation segment held the 18% market share in 2025 and is projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 42.3% during the forecast period. This growth is motivated by the need for zero-emission solutions in heavy-duty vehicles, shipping, and long-range transport, where battery electrification is limited. Stringent emission regulations, national decarbonization strategies, and subsidies for fuel cell technologies are accelerating adoption. Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, particularly trucks, buses, trains, and maritime vessels, are increasingly replacing diesel vehicles, as they offer longer ranges and shorter refueling times.
The refining segment held the 22% market share in 2025. This is mainly driven by the urgent need to decarbonize traditional fossil-fuel-based processes such as hydrocracking and desulfurization. Refineries are shifting from fossil-based hydrogen to green hydrogen to comply with stringent carbon reduction regulations and achieve net-zero goals. Environmental standards for low-sulfur diesel and petrol are becoming more rigorous, requiring more intensive hydrodesulfurization processes, which consume substantial amounts of hydrogen.
End-Use Industry Insights
The Chemicals Segment Dominated the Green Hydrogen Market with 34% of Market Share in 2025The chemicals segment dominated the market with 34% share in 2025. This dominance is primarily due to the immediate off-take for decarbonizing large-scale industrial feedstocks. As a hard-to-abate sector, chemical manufacturing is a priority for decarbonization efforts. The strong demand for fertilizers, polymers
The energy and utilities segment held the 20% market share in 2025 and is projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 39.6% during the forecast period. This growth is linked to its advantages in decarbonization, grid stabilization, and long-duration energy storage. Utilities are increasingly adopting green hydrogen to address the intermittency of renewable energy sources, using it for long-term and seasonal storage to ensure energy resilience. This facilitates the conversion of excess renewable electricity into hydrogen or methane, supporting decarbonization goals and regulatory compliance.
The mobility and transportation segment held 16% market share in 2025, primarily due to its high energy density for heavy-duty vehicles, rapid refueling capabilities, and zero tailpipe emissions. Fuel cell electric trucks are leading the way in adoption due to their superior long-range capabilities compared to battery vehicles. The rapid expansion of refueling infrastructure and technological advancements is overcoming initial barriers to adoption. Stricter emission regulations are further solidifying green hydrogen as the preferred fuel for heavy transportation, industrial machinery, and logistics.
Distribution Channel Insights
The On-Site Generation Segment Dominated the Green Hydrogen Market With 46% Of Market Share In 2025
The on-site generation segment dominated the market with 46% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 38.7% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to its capability to eliminate the high costs and logistical challenges associated with transporting and storing gaseous hydrogen. On-site production minimizes the substantial infrastructure investments required for pipelines, trucks, and ships, making merchant hydrogen less attractive in the early stages of the green hydrogen economy and enabling the direct conversion of electricity to green hydrogen.
The pipeline segment held 28% market share in 2025, mainly driven by the need for cost-effective, high-volume, and continuous transportation for industrial hubs. Key trends include repurposing existing natural gas networks and developing new infrastructure. Pipelines are the most efficient method for transporting large volumes over short to medium distances, which is essential for industrial hubs. Increased attention to high-strength steel alloys and specialized coatings is preventing hydrogen embrittlement and enhancing safety, making pipelines the preferred transportation choice.
More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials:
- Green Steel Market Size to Reach USD 1,311.30 Billion by 2034 U.S. Green Chemicals Market Size to Reach USD 8.74 Billion by 2034 Europe Green Hydrogen Market Size to Surge USD 147.88 Billion by 2034
Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size to Reach USD 2718.01 Bn by 2034
Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil Market Size to Reach USD 37.84 Bn in 2025 U.S. Green Hydrogen Market Size to Reach USD 6,993.64 Million by 2034 Europe Green Hydrogen Market Size to Surge USD 147.88 Billion by 2034 Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Market Size to Surpass USD 145.81 Bn by 2035 Biohydrogen Market Size to Surpass USD 157.80 Million by 2035 Green Hydrogen Market Size to Surpass USD 337.37 Billion by 2035 Blue Hydrogen Market Size to Hit USD 25.88 Billion by 2035 Liquid Hydrogen Market Size to Hit USD 91.21 Billion by 2035 Green Methanol Market Size to Hit USD 115.33 Billion by 2035 Green Coatings Market Size to Surpass USD 145.19 Billion by 2035 Green Building Materials Market Volume to Reach 1,271.6 Million Tons by 2034 Asia Pacific Green Materials Market Size to Worth USD 71.76 Bn by 2035 Europe Green Building Materials Market Size to Reach 593.42 Billion by 2035 Green Nanotechnology Market Size to Hit USD 370.42 Billion by 2034 Recycled Plastics In Green Building Materials Market Size to Reach USD 12.24 Bn by 2034 Green Cement Market Size to Hit USD 69.37 Billion by 2034 Asia Pacific Green Ammonia Market Size to Reach USD 8,708.24 Mn by 2035 Europe Green Chemicals Market Size to Reach USD 11.23 Billion by 2034 Green Ammonia Market Size to Hit USD 132.56 Billion by 2034 Asia Pacific Green Chemicals Market Size to Hit USD 139.20 Bn by 2034 Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Market Size to Surpass USD 145.81 Bn by 2035 Green Chemicals Market Size to Surpass USD 29.49 Billion by 2034 Green Polypropylene Market Size to Hit USD 72.70 Billion by 2034 Green Fertilizer Market Size to Exceed USD 7.88 Billion by 2035 Green Gas Market Size to Hit USD 3.96 Billion by 2035 Commercial Green Construction Market Size to Surpass USD 2,227.55 Bn by 2035 Aluminum Alloys Market Size, Share and Trends Report 2035 Boron Nitride Powder Market Size to Hit USD 3.3 Billion by 2035 Olefin Polymerization Catalyst Market Trends, Share and Growth Analysis Hexylene Glycol (HG) Market Growth, Innovations and Market Size Forecast Aqua Ammonia Market Size to Hit USD 4.85 Billion by 2035 Liquid Ammonia Market Trends, Share and Growth Analysis
Green Hydrogen Market Top Key Companies:
- Air Liquide Air Products Inc. Bloom Energy Cummins Inc. Engie Linde plc. Nel ASA Siemens Energy Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation Uniper SE
Recent Developments
- In November 2025, Nel ASA strengthened its position in the green hydrogen market by winning a major contract for its PEM electrolyzer technology, securing a confirmed order worth more than USD 50 million for a 40 MW green hydrogen project in Norway. The order was placed by Kaupanes Hydrogen AS and HyFuel AS, with project development led by Hydrogen Solutions AS in partnership with regional stakeholders. The project will utilize Nel's MC 500 modular PEM electrolyzer systems to enable renewable hydrogen production.
Green Hydrogen Market Report Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2035. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Green Hydrogen Market
By Technology
- Alkaline Electrolysis (AEL)
- Conventional Alkaline Advanced Alkaline
- Low-temperature PEM High-pressure PEM
- Tubular SOEC Planar SOEC
- Lab-scale AEM Commercial AEM
By Energy Source
- Solar Energy
- Photovoltaic (PV) Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)
- Onshore Wind Offshore Wind
- Solar + Wind Solar + Hydro
By Application
- Ammonia Production
- Fertilizers Industrial Chemicals
- Hydrocracking Desulfurization
- Fuel Cells Grid Injection
- Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCEVs) Aviation Fuel (e-fuels) Maritime Fuel
- Steel Production (DRI) Methanol Production
By End-Use Industry
- Chemicals Energy and Utilities Mobility and Transportation Metals and Mining Oil and Gas Others
- Food Processing Electronics
By Distribution Channel
- Pipeline On-site Generation Merchant Supply
- Liquid Hydrogen Compressed Gas
By Regional
- North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
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