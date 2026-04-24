Drug Abuse Eroding Very Foundation Of Our Society: J&K L-G Sinha

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 24 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G), Manoj Sinha, on Friday asked for a united fight against drug abuse as the crisis is eroding the very foundations of the society.

The L-G has launched 'Drug-Free J&K Campaign' in Reasi, urging communities, institutions, and individuals alike to unite in the fight against drug abuse, a crisis he warned is eroding the very foundations of society from within.

He appealed for a broad‐based people's movement while highlighting that for the past 12 days, a collective force has risen across the Union Territory against drugs and people are resolutely committed to the objective to make this land free from narcotics.

Highlighting the achievement of the campaign in the past 12 days, the L-G said that in Jammu division, between April 11 and 22, large number of cases were registered and several drug smugglers were arrested.

He said that narcotics valued at nearly Rs 3 crore have been seized and about Rs 1 crore worth of movable and immovable properties were attached.

"Properties of drug smugglers have been demolished. As many as 187 driving licenses and four vehicle registrations have also been cancelled. Financial investigations have been initiated against 48 drug peddlers. Drug and chemist shops have been inspected, and 15 drug‐store licenses have been cancelled. Drug users have been referred to de‐addiction and rehabilitation centres and counselling has also been extended to drug users," the L-G noted.

He also said that 1,947 women committees have been established across districts in the Jammu division since the beginning of the campaign on April 11 and with the support of mothers and sisters, this cancer in society will be cured.

"We must build a historic movement, one that rises from homes, schools, mohallas, and communities; a movement that begins with open, honest dialogue in towns and villages. Mothers and sisters are the moral bedrock of our society and with their help we can win this battle," the L-G added.

Speaking on the occasion, L-G Sinha said that more than two dozen drug traffickers have already been identified and they will be tracked down and held accountable.

He added that in the Jammu division, thousands of drug peddlers remain under surveillance, and each one will be relentlessly pursued until they are apprehended and brought into custody.

"Security checks have been stepped up around schools, colleges, and other vulnerable areas. I want to make it absolutely clear that those who engage in the grave crime of poisoning the future of our youth through drug trafficking will face the harshest consequences under the law," the L-G said.

He also drew attention of police and all enforcement agencies to the fact that drug traffickers and terrorists operate hand in hand and they should be treated as allies in crime.

"Our response should be decisive, thorough, and unyielding. Every route drug smuggler exploit should be watched, every financial chain should be dismantled, and every asset stripped away until their networks are completely destroyed," he said.

L-G Sinha added that for more than a decade, Jammu and Kashmir has carried the heavy silence surrounding the menace of drug abuse and this historic people's movement was launched to shatter that silence.

"With collective strength we must raise society's voice against the scourge of narcotics. Drugs are a wound in the heart of our society. To heal this wound, we require a people's movement that mobilises the full strength of society to eradicate drugs at their roots. The "Nasha‐Mukt J&K" campaign also serves to remind us that among the strongest pillars of society are the rule of law, constitutional values, the ethic of duty, and a spirit of 'Jan Bhagidari'," the L-G said.

He asked the NGOs, social workers and spiritual leaders to join the campaign in large number in cities and villages.

"Social organisations, spiritual leaders, and educators are the frontline guardians of this mission. I firmly believe that through their leadership, hope can be rekindled and society renewed. The full strength of the government and the community stands beside them," the L-G said.