Gujarat: Surat To Realise 'Metro Dream' Soon, Trial Run On Key Corridor Makes Residents Rejoice

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, April 24 (IANS) After Ahmedabad, the 'Diamond City' of Surat in Gujarat is now ready for its tryst with Metro rail services. A trial run for the Metro train recently commenced in Surat on an 8.5-kilometre-long route connecting Dream City and Althan Tenament, which will speed up connectivity and ease congestion between the two commercial centres.

The construction work on the Surat Metro network is going at a brisk pace and will be dedicated to the public soon.

Anand Singh Bisht, Project Director of the Surat Metro Rail Project, stated that Corridor I, also known as the 'Diamond Corridor', connects Dream City to Sarthana. It spans a total length of 21.6 kilometres, of which 15 kilometres is elevated, and 6.5 kilometres is underground. This corridor comprises 14 elevated and 6 underground stations. Corridor II, also referred to as the 'Textile Corridor', connects Bhesan to Saroli. It has a total length of 18.7 kilometres and is entirely elevated, featuring 18 elevated stations.

An intensive examination of the Metro train's speed, braking system, and technical aspects is currently underway during a 500-hour trial run between Dream City and Althan Tenament.

Furthermore, construction work on seven Metro stations along this route is also in its final stages. It is anticipated that, following the safety inspections and testing procedures, the Surat Metro train service will soon be dedicated to the public.

The commencement of Metro operations will provide direct connectivity to the Surat Diamond Bourse, thereby giving a significant boost to the pace of the diamond industry. This will facilitate fast and comfortable transportation for the 40,000 to 45,000 artisans and traders who commute daily from areas such as Varachha, Katargam, and Sarthana.

Jayanti Savaliya, Regional Chairman of the Gujarat Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, stated that the traffic problem would be alleviated to a great extent with the launch of the Metro to the Diamond Bourse. 45,000 people will be able to commute to and from the facility. The Metro system, designed to connect the entire city, has been exceptionally well-planned.

The launch of the Metro service will not only provide the people of Surat relief from traffic congestion but will also offer them a superior alternative for fast, safe, and eco-friendly travel.

Raj Patel, a resident of Surat, remarked that the arrival of the Metro in the city will bring ease to the daily lives of those who rely on public transport from morning till evening, enabling people to travel from one place to another on time.

"As a resident of Surat, I am delighted. After years of waiting, we are finally getting the Metro, and the heart of every Surati is filled with joy," he said.

Roshan Chimna, a local resident, observed, "The construction work for this project in Surat has been completed remarkably fast. What could be a greater source of pride than this?"