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Emirates Agriculture Conference And Exhibition 2026 Highlights Economic Value Of Local Products And Investment In Food Industries
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Emphasising the competitiveness of national products
Another session explored the question, Is Food Innovation a Government Priority or an Investment Opportunity? Discussions examined the future of food innovation in the UAE, focusing on alternative proteins, modern plant-based foods, health-focused products, and technologies that promote sustainability and diversify national protein production. These conversations were framed within the context of global trends transforming the food industry. Panellists included HE Dr. Obaid Saif Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Arab Authority for Investment and Agricultural Development; Edward Sour, CEO and Founder of Switch Foods; and Mazen Al Rifai, Group CEO of Rawabi Emirates Group. The session was moderated by Eng. Amna Salem Al Ameri from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. The session highlighted the intersection of public policy and investment opportunities in food innovation. Panellists discussed the potential for createing new food products that align with evolving consumer demands while tackling sustainability and resource efficiency challenges. They also emphasised the need to diversify national protein sources and expand modern food industries to build a resilient food system capable of adapting to future disruptions. Beekeeping and Honey Sector within the Food Industries System: A fireside chat titled Future Trends in the Beekeeping and Honey Sector examined the sector's prospects, highlighting the role of bee products within the broader food industry ecosystem and opportunities to enhance their value and integration into modern food processing chains. In a discussion with Mana Ahmed Al-Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hatta Traders, Eng. M Abdullah Al Hashemi from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment underscored the rising significance of the beekeeping and honey sector in supporting local production and food industries. Al-Kaabi highlighted its potential to diversify production, develop value-added products, and create new opportunities for local producers to integrate into modern value chains. A Leading National Platform: Day 2 sessions reflected the strategic objectives of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026, by focusing on developing food industries, enhancing the added value of local products, and stimulating investment in agricultural and food value chains. This contributes to supporting the sustainability of national production and boosting the competitiveness of Emirati products. The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 continues to solidify its role as a leading national platform for supporting the development of agriculture and food sectors in the UAE, and driving integration between production, manufacturing, investment, and innovation. This supports the UAE's goals of food security, sustainability, and creating a more resilient and competitive food economy. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment invites all interested individuals from the community, media, and partners to register and participate in this leading national event via the following link:
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The conference explores the future of investment in agricultural and food industries, with a focus on regulations and the private sector's role in driving sustainable growth
Targeted discussions explore opportunities to enhance the value of local products through food processing, stronger supply chains, and increased competitiveness.
Strategic insights into food innovation and the role of modern industries in advancing national food security
A panel discussion highlights emerging trends in the beekeeping and honey sector and its growing role in the food industry ecosystem
Another session explored the question, Is Food Innovation a Government Priority or an Investment Opportunity? Discussions examined the future of food innovation in the UAE, focusing on alternative proteins, modern plant-based foods, health-focused products, and technologies that promote sustainability and diversify national protein production. These conversations were framed within the context of global trends transforming the food industry. Panellists included HE Dr. Obaid Saif Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Arab Authority for Investment and Agricultural Development; Edward Sour, CEO and Founder of Switch Foods; and Mazen Al Rifai, Group CEO of Rawabi Emirates Group. The session was moderated by Eng. Amna Salem Al Ameri from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. The session highlighted the intersection of public policy and investment opportunities in food innovation. Panellists discussed the potential for createing new food products that align with evolving consumer demands while tackling sustainability and resource efficiency challenges. They also emphasised the need to diversify national protein sources and expand modern food industries to build a resilient food system capable of adapting to future disruptions. Beekeeping and Honey Sector within the Food Industries System: A fireside chat titled Future Trends in the Beekeeping and Honey Sector examined the sector's prospects, highlighting the role of bee products within the broader food industry ecosystem and opportunities to enhance their value and integration into modern food processing chains. In a discussion with Mana Ahmed Al-Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hatta Traders, Eng. M Abdullah Al Hashemi from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment underscored the rising significance of the beekeeping and honey sector in supporting local production and food industries. Al-Kaabi highlighted its potential to diversify production, develop value-added products, and create new opportunities for local producers to integrate into modern value chains. A Leading National Platform: Day 2 sessions reflected the strategic objectives of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026, by focusing on developing food industries, enhancing the added value of local products, and stimulating investment in agricultural and food value chains. This contributes to supporting the sustainability of national production and boosting the competitiveness of Emirati products. The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 continues to solidify its role as a leading national platform for supporting the development of agriculture and food sectors in the UAE, and driving integration between production, manufacturing, investment, and innovation. This supports the UAE's goals of food security, sustainability, and creating a more resilient and competitive food economy. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment invites all interested individuals from the community, media, and partners to register and participate in this leading national event via the following link:
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