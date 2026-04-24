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National Agriculture Centre And Abu Dhabi Agriculture And Food Safety Authority Reveal Key Features Of The National Project For UAE Good Agricultural Practices (UAE GAP) During The Emirates Agriculture Conference And Exhibition
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) To enhance Global Competitiveness of Emirati Agricultural Products
The project creates new opportunities for UAE's agricultural exports to access global markets with the highest standards of quality and competitiveness.
The project creates new opportunities for UAE's agricultural exports to access global markets with the highest standards of quality and competitiveness.
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The certification allows farms to elevate the quality of their produce in line with international standards of GLOBALG.A.P.
An ambitious plan aims to certify 80% of local farms, supported by intensive training workshops.
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