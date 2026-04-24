National Agriculture Centre And Abu Dhabi Agriculture And Food Safety Authority Reveal Key Features Of The National Project For UAE Good Agricultural Practices (UAE GAP) During The Emirates Agriculture Conference And Exhibition

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) To enhance Global Competitiveness of Emirati Agricultural Products

The certification allows farms to elevate the quality of their produce in line with international standards of GLOBALG.A.P. An ambitious plan aims to certify 80% of local farms, supported by intensive training workshops.

The project creates new opportunities for UAE's agricultural exports to access global markets with the highest standards of quality and competitiveness.

Al Ain, United Arab Emirates – 23 April 2026: Following the official announcement of the National Project for UAE Good Agricultural Practices (UAE GAP) yesterday, the National Agriculture Center and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) unveiled its operational and strategic framework today.

This was made in the presence of Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Agriculture Center, during a dedicated session held on the second day of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026.

The session was attended by HE Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for Food Diversity Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; HE Ahmed Khalid Othman, Executive Director of the Agricultural Affairs Sector at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority; HE Rashid Mohammed Al Shariqi, Member of the Board of Directors of the National Agriculture Centre, and Sultan Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the National Agriculture Centre.

UAE GAP is a significant advancement for the UAE's agricultural sector. In addition to unifying sustainable farming standards across the nation, it serves as a commercial and economic gateway, allowing Emirati agricultural products to access global markets. The national certification empowers farms to enhance produce quality in line with GLOBALG.A.P. standards, giving Emirati products a strong competitive edge and unlocking new export opportunities, while keeping costs reflective of local farming conditions. Central to the programme's operational plan is the training and qualification of farmers in modern agricultural best practices, with an ambitious target of securing UAE GAP certification for 80% of local farms. This milestone will drive greater production efficiency, minimise waste, grow the number of organic farms, build consumer confidence, and strengthen the use of local produce across the UAE's hospitality and food service sectors.

His Excellency Dr Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA, said that the launch of the national project 'UAE Good Agricultural Practices' is a pioneering step towards unifying sustainable farming standards across the UAE. He highlighted that the programme reflects the leadership's vision for developing an advanced, knowledge-driven, technology-enabled agricultural sector.

Al Ameri added:“UAE GAP represents a qualitative leap in the development of the UAE's agricultural sector. It allows all farmers to implement internationally recognised standards adjusted to local farming conditions, enhances consumer trust in Emirati products, and supports national efforts to strengthen food security while ensuring the sustainability of natural resources.”

Sultan Al Shamsi, Director of the National Agriculture Centre, said:“The launch of UAE GAP marks a new chapter in the UAE's agricultural journey. We are no longer focused solely on local competition, we are planning and working to compete in major global markets by exporting high-quality Emirati produce. This initiative creates new opportunities for local farmers. The GAP certification is an international mark of trust and quality, affirming that Emirati products meet the highest global standards.”

“We have an ambitious operational plan to reach 80% of local farms to prepare them for certification. We will work closely with farmers by providing intensive workshops and extension programmes throughout the exhibition and beyond. Our goal is to ensure that Emirati products are among the most trusted and preferred options locally and internationally. We have significant opportunities to market various crops and products across many global markets,” Al Shamsi added.

ADAFSA has signed an agreement with GLOBALG.A.P. to rename the programme from Abu Dhabi GAP to UAE GAP. The programme aligns with international standards while being tailored to the climatic and environmental conditions of farms across the UAE. In doing so, it supports the country's broader goals of advancing climate-smart agriculture and fostering agricultural innovation.

The programme provides a comprehensive national framework that focuses on food safety, environmental protection, workers' wellbeing and traceability systems. This ensures the production of safe, high-quality crops and strengthens consumer confidence in local products. Additionally, it provides farmers across the UAE with access to training, extension services, and technical support. ADAFSA has trained a number of agricultural extension engineers across the UAE, enabling them to serve as certified inspectors and auditors under the Good Agricultural Practices programme. This training ensures national readiness for large-scale implementation.

The national project, UAE GAP, contributes to enhancing the quality and competitiveness of local agricultural products, improving the efficiency of natural resource use, reducing waste, and helping farmers to access markets and commercial outlets. It also provides farmers with a nationally recognised certification that enables them to implement global standards in a cost-effective way that aligns with local agricultural conditions.

GLOBALG.A.P. is one of the world's leading organisations that sets and certifies good agricultural practice standards. Its membership includes hundreds of entities specialising in the production and marketing of agricultural products worldwide. The organisation develops a unified vision for implementing sustainable farming standards, with specific requirements tailored to each type of agricultural product. As a result, its certification is one of the most widely recognised internationally.

ADAFSA is a proactive member of GLOBALG.A.P. In recent years, it has supported numerous farms in Abu Dhabi in adopting the organisation's standards and obtaining GAP certification. This support has enhanced the quality of local production and strengthened compliance with safety and sustainability standards.