Bihar CM Promises Grassroots Justice, Tough Action On Crimes Against Women

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 24 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday assured the people of the state that justice will be delivered effectively at the grassroots level, announcing that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) will directly oversee block, 'Anchal', and police station administrations.

Speaking during the Vote of Confidence in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister made a strong statement on law enforcement and women's safety.

“Anyone who commits atrocities against women will be tracked down by our police, even if they hide in the deepest depths of the earth. No one will be spared," he asserted.

Choudhary emphasised that his office will exercise complete control over three key administrative units -- block offices, Anchal (revenue) offices, and police stations.

He stated that this step is aimed at ensuring better governance at the grassroots level, timely delivery of public services, and greater accountability in administration.

He reiterated that citizens will receive access to all essential amenities without unnecessary delays.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed confidence in the Bihar Police, stating that strict action will be taken against criminals, especially those targeting women.

He also highlighted ongoing governance reforms, including the Bihar Land Portal, e-Mutation services, and e-Measurement (e-Mapi) systems in the state.

In a major relief measure, Choudhary announced enhanced compensation of Rs 8 lakh for road accident fatalities.

Under this provision, Rs 4 lakh will be paid by insurance companies and an additional Rs 4 lakh will be provided by the state government.

This decision was taken following repeated demands from MLAs to strengthen financial support for victims' families.

“We have now ensured that families affected by road accidents receive proper compensation through both insurance and government support,” he said.

Highlighting the government's education agenda, Choudhary referred to the vision of Nitish Kumar and announced plans to establish model schools at the block level, modernise district-level schools, and strengthen public education infrastructure.

He stressed the goal of building a system so robust that“even children of officials and ministers will voluntarily choose government schools”.

The Chief Minister also noted that approximately 5 lakh teachers have already been recruited, and the government will continue efforts to further strengthen the education system.

Choudhary's address during the trust vote laid out a governance roadmap focused on administrative accountability, women's safety, welfare measures, and education reforms.

The announcements signal a push towards stronger grassroots governance and improved public service delivery across Bihar.