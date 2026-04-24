First Majesty 145 Superyacht Launched

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – April, 2026: The first hull of the new Majesty 145 has officially been launched, a key milestone in her build journey. It also represents a defining moment for the brand, as the latest addition to the 40m+ size bracket, complementing the Majesty 175 and Majesty 160, the latter due to be launched later in the year.

Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft, commented:“The near completion of the Majesty 145 marks the continued evolution of the Majesty brand, building on a legacy that has shaped our approach to design and craftsmanship over the years. What makes this moment special is the pace at which this project has progressed, with the concept presented and first hull sold at the Dubai International Boat Show 2025, and now just weeks away from final handover. Integrating a six-cabin layout within this size bracket is also a rare achievement, typically reserved for larger superyachts.”

The Majesty 145 has been designed by Cristiano Gatto Design in cooperation with the Gulf Craft in-house design studio.

Attending the ceremony, the renowned yacht designer said:“Majesty 145 represents the essence of our design vision: a balance of elegance, proportions, and seamless continuity between interior and exterior spaces. Every detail has been carefully considered to deliver a fluid onboard experience, where design and livability naturally interact. This project fully reflects the identity of our studio and our way of interpreting life at sea.”

With a strong focus on owner lifestyle, the yacht integrates expansive social spaces, dual infinity-style pools, alongside dedicated wellness features including an infrared sauna, spa areas and a fully equipped gym.

The semi-custom Majesty 145 is available in multiple configuration options across the stern, bow, and upper decks. This flexibility allows owners to tailor key areas of the yacht to suit their individual preferences, while maintaining the efficiency of a semi-series platform.

About Majesty:

Majesty is the award-winning yacht and superyacht brand offering an impressive fleet from the Majesty 60 up to the flagship Majesty 175 – the largest composite superyacht today.Every Majesty is designed, engineered and handcrafted in the United Arab Emirates. A multinational in-house design team supported by renowned external naval architects and designers from the Netherlands, Italy, UK, South-Africa and Australia works alongside Majesty's artisans and engineers to blend advanced technologies with meticulous finishing quality. The result is a portfolio of graceful yachts that offers owners semi-custom flexibility, unwavering build quality and class-approved safety.The Majesty Yacht Collection, starting at 60ft, introduces yacht owners to the brand's hallmark characteristics of smart layouts and space utilisation, seamless indoor-outdoor living and excellent sea-keeping, while the Superyacht Collection (100–175ft) elevates those principles to ocean-going grandeur. Across the range, an eye for elegant detail and sublime comfort immerse guests in a 'Life of Excellence'.