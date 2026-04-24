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Lithium Argentina To Release First Quarter 2026 Results On May 12, 2026


2026-04-24 07:31:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Argentina AG (“ Lithium Argentina” or the“ Company”) ( TSX: LAR ) ( NYSE: LAR ) will release its first quarter 2026 earnings results before market open on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at

Webcast Details:
Event Title: Lithium Argentina First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call
Event Date: May 12, 2026
Start Time: 10:00 AM Eastern time (US and Canada)

Attendee URL:

Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page at

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina, in partnership with Ganfeng, operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and is advancing additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE.

For further information contact:
Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 (778) 653-8092
Email: ...
Website:


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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