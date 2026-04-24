Lithium Argentina To Release First Quarter 2026 Results On May 12, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Argentina AG (“” or the“”) () () will release its first quarter 2026 earnings results before market open on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at

Webcast Details:

Event Title: Lithium Argentina First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Event Date: May 12, 2026

Start Time: 10:00 AM Eastern time (US and Canada)

Attendee URL:

Replay Information:

A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page at

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina, in partnership with Ganfeng, operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and is advancing additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 (778) 653-8092

Email: ...

Website: