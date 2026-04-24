Lithium Argentina To Release First Quarter 2026 Results On May 12, 2026
The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at
Webcast Details:
Event Title: Lithium Argentina First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call
Event Date: May 12, 2026
Start Time: 10:00 AM Eastern time (US and Canada)
Attendee URL:
Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page at
ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA
Lithium Argentina, in partnership with Ganfeng, operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and is advancing additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE.
For further information contact:
Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 (778) 653-8092
Email: ...
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment