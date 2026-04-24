30 Years Of Smiles: St. Augustine's Premier Cosmetic Dentist Marks A Career Built On Artistry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Atosa Khan celebrates three decades of dental excellence and 20 years of independent practice at one of Northeast Florida's most distinguished dental offices

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When a dentist spends 30 years perfecting the craft - and patients who found her early in her career are still in her chair today - that's not a career. That's a calling. Dr. Atosa Khan, DDS, founder of JAX Dental Arts in St. Augustine, FL, is marking two milestone anniversaries: 30 years in dentistry and 20 years running her own independent practice, Dental Arts Family & Cosmetic Dentistry.

Dr. Atosa Khan opened her boutique practice in St. Augustine in 2005 after a decade of practicing in the Jacksonville area. From day one, her vision was clear: a state-of-the-art dental space where precision meets artistry, and where every patient receives the kind of unhurried, personalized attention that large group practices rarely offer. That vision is evident the moment patients walk through the door - her office is as carefully designed as the smiles she creates.

Patients rely on Dr. Atosa Khan for routine dental exams, cleanings, and teeth whitening - making JAX Dental Arts a single destination for everyday dental care and complete smile transformations. Her clinical expertise runs deepest in cosmetic dentistry in St. Augustine, with a particular focus on smile makeovers, porcelain veneers, cosmetic dental bridges, and dental implant restorations. Advanced training through the Hornbrook Group and the Dawson Center - two of the most respected postgraduate programs in aesthetic and restorative dentistry - sets her technical foundation apart.

“I've always believed that exceptional dentistry is equal parts science and art. Every smile tells a story. My job is to make sure it's one the patient is proud of,” said Dr. Atosa Khan, DDS, Founder of JAX Dental Arts.

A graduate of the University of Michigan School of Dentistry - ranked #1 in the US for nine consecutive years by QS World University Rankings, the world's leading independent authority on higher education - Dr. Atosa Khan brings academic rigor to every procedure. She logs hundreds of hours of continuing education annually to stay ahead of evolving techniques and technology.

JAX Dental Arts serves patients across St. Johns County, including Nocatee, Ponte Vedra, Palencia, and World Golf Village, and accepts most PPO insurance plans with flexible financing available.

ABOUT JAX DENTAL ARTS

JAX Dental Arts | Dental Arts Family & Cosmetic Dentistry is a boutique, single-doctor dental practice led by Dr. Atosa Khan, DDS, located at 163 Hampton Point Drive, Suite 1, St. Augustine, FL 32092. Specializing in cosmetic dentist St. Augustine services - including smile makeovers, veneers, implant restorations, and dental bridges - the practice also provides comprehensive general dentistry including dental checkups and preventive care. Appointments available Monday–Thursday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM. Call (904) 230-5590 or visit.

CONTACT :

Dr. Atosa Khan, DDS

JAX Dental Arts | Dental Arts Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

(904) 230-5590

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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