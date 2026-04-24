Enterprise Servers Market To Reach $140.55 Billion By 2031, Driven By AI Workloads, Edge Computing, And Hybrid Infrastructure Demand

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"Enterprise Servers Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the enterprise servers market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

Enterprise Servers Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the enterprise servers market size is estimated at USD 95.02 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 101.38 billion in 2026, eventually expanding to USD 140.55 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period. This market forecast reflects consistent demand across industries that depend on reliable and scalable data processing environments.

Growth in the enterprise servers industry is closely tied to the increasing need for handling artificial intelligence workloads, along with a shift toward hybrid IT environments. Enterprises are bringing certain latency-sensitive workloads back from public cloud environments to on-premise or edge-based systems, which is supporting market growth. Additionally, the rollout of edge computing infrastructure is encouraging investments in compact and high-performance servers that can operate closer to data sources.

Enterprise Servers Market Growth Drivers Shaping Industry Demand

Rising AI Workloads Increasing Demand for High-Performance Systems

AI-driven applications are becoming a core part of enterprise operations, increasing the need for high-performance computing systems. This shift is directly supporting enterprise servers market growth across multiple sectors. Industries such as finance, healthcare, and telecommunications are adopting AI to improve efficiency and decision-making. As a result, demand for advanced servers continues to rise within the market.

Growing Edge Computing Adoption Driving Real-Time Infrastructure Needs

Edge computing is gaining importance as organizations process data closer to where it is generated. This approach reduces latency and improves real-time performance for critical applications. It is shaping enterprise servers market trends by increasing demand for compact and scalable server solutions. Businesses are investing in edge-ready infrastructure to support distributed computing environments.

Expanding Hybrid Cloud Use Reshaping Enterprise IT Infrastructure

Enterprises are adopting hybrid and multi-cloud strategies to balance flexibility and control over their data. This trend is strengthening the enterprise servers market size as companies invest in systems that integrate with cloud platforms. At the same time, processor diversification, including Arm-based architectures, is changing the competitive landscape. These developments are helping reduce dependency on traditional systems within the enterprise servers industry.

Advancing Server Designs and Ongoing Supply Challenges Impacting Availability

Innovations in server design, including liquid cooling and improved chip structures, are enabling higher performance and efficiency. These advancements are supporting long-term enterprise servers market growth by addressing energy and heat concerns. However, supply chain constraints remain a challenge, particularly for advanced components like high-bandwidth memory. This has created differences in availability between premium and standard systems in the enterprise servers market.

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Enterprise Servers Market Segmentation Analysis

By Operating System

Linux

Windows

UNIX

Other Operating Systems

By Server Class

High-end Server

Mid-range Server

Volume Server

By Server Type

Blade

Multi-node

Tower

Rack Optimized

By End-user Vertical

IT and Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Other End-user Verticals

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Turkey

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Africa

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Enterprise Servers Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Dell Technologies Inc.

IBM Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

Inspur Group Co., Ltd.

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Conclusion

The enterprise servers market forecast indicates a stable and sustained growth path driven by changing enterprise IT strategies. Organizations are increasingly prioritizing infrastructure that supports advanced workloads, real-time processing, and scalable operations. This shift is reinforcing long-term market growth across multiple sectors. At the same time, the industry is adapting to new challenges, including supply chain limitations and evolving hardware requirements. Vendors are responding by introducing flexible and efficient server solutions that meet diverse enterprise needs. These efforts are expected to maintain momentum in the market size over the coming years.

Overall, the enterprise servers market trends highlight a balanced mix of innovation, demand diversification, and regional expansion. As enterprises continue to modernize their IT environments, the market share is likely to expand further, supported by investments in AI, edge computing, and hybrid infrastructure.

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About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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