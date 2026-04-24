Rancho Cucamonga Residents Urged To Consider Wildfire Risk And Evacuation Planning As Etiwanda Heights Advances

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"Chris Little, President of the Rancho Cucamonga Preservation Society, is approached by concerned residents about potential wildfire hazards surrounding Etiwanda Heights."The Rancho Cucamonga Preservation Society urge residents to seriously consider the wildfire risks surrounding Etiwanda Heights.

As discussions continue surrounding the proposed Etiwanda Heights Neighborhood and Conservation Plan, local residents are being encouraged to take a closer look at wildfire risk and evacuation planning in the city's foothill areas.

Chris Little, President of the Rancho Cucamonga Preservation Society, is calling attention to the importance of understanding how large-scale development in high-risk zones may affect both new and existing communities during a wildfire event.

Rancho Cucamonga's foothill region has experienced significant wildfires in the past, including the Etiwanda Fire, which burned more than 2,000 acres and led to the evacuation of approximately 1,650 homes. The location of that fire coincides with the general area proposed for the Etiwanda Heights development.

“Wildfire is not a new issue for Rancho Cucamonga,” said Little.“We have seen firsthand how quickly conditions can change and how many families can be impacted. The question residents are asking now is straightforward-how would a development of this size function during a real wildfire event?”

City planning documents identify the northern portion of Rancho Cucamonga as a Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) area, where residential communities meet natural open space and are subject to elevated wildfire risk due to terrain, vegetation, and seasonal wind patterns.

Recent wildfire events in areas such as Pacific Palisades have further highlighted the importance of preparedness, particularly in hillside communities where evacuation routes and emergency access can become critical factors.

According to Little, the concern is not about growth itself, but about ensuring that public safety is fully addressed.

“This is about asking practical questions,” Little added.“If thousands of additional homes are introduced into a high fire hazard area, residents deserve to understand how evacuation routes, emergency access, and response systems would perform under real-world conditions.”

The Rancho Cucamonga Preservation Society notes that these concerns extend beyond future residents of the development and may affect neighboring communities throughout the city.

“This is not just about one project,” Little said.“It's about how wildfire planning impacts everyone living in and around these foothill areas.”

For reference, Kristine Scott currently represents District 2 on the Rancho Cucamonga City Council, which includes areas potentially impacted by future development and related planning decisions. David VanGorde along with DeJonae Shaw, are running for the District 2 seat.

He emphasized the importance of thoughtful planning and public awareness.“We all want Rancho Cucamonga to grow in a responsible way,” said VanGorden.“This isn't about being for or against development. It's about making sure we've asked the right questions ahead of time-especially when it comes to public safety and making sure families can get out safely when it matters most.”

Residents are encouraged to stay informed, review publicly available planning documents, and participate in ongoing community discussions regarding wildfire preparedness and development.