The General Staff Provides Details On Results Of Neptune Missile Strike On Defense Facility In Taganrog

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff reported this on Facebook.

“The results of the strike on April 19, 2026, by Ukrainian Neptune cruise missiles on the Atlant Aero enterprise (Taganrog, Rostov region, Russian Federation) have been clarified-the destruction of two and damage to four production facilities of the enterprise have been confirmed,” the statement reads.

The General Staff noted that Atlant Aero carries out the full cycle of design, manufacture, and testing of Molniya-type combat and reconnaissance UAVs, as well as components for Orion UAVs.

“The destruction of this facility will reduce the enemy's capabilities to strike civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine,” the General Staff emphasized.

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Additionally, as a result of the strike on April 22 against a Project 22460 patrol vessel of the Russian FSB Border Service (Sevastopol, temporarily occupied territory of Crimea), damage to the conning tower has been confirmed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of Sunday, April 19, missiles struck the Atlant Aero facilit in Taganrog, Russia.

Photo: Ministry of Defense