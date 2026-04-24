Israel Launchws Strikes On Lebanon In Response To Hezbollah Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the IDF reported this on its Telegram channel.

“A short while ago, the IDF struck the launcher that launched several rockets toward the area of Shtula. Likewise, an additional loaded and ready-to-launch launcher was struck. The launcher posed a threat to IDF soldiers and the State of Israel,” the post states.

It is noted that strikes were carried out on targets in the southern Lebanese towns of Kherbet Selem and Tulin.

It is also emphasized that the IDF will continue to act decisively against threats directed against Israeli civilians and military personnel.

President: Ukrainian military personnel sent to London for conference on reopening Strait of Hormuz

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon for another three weeks following a meeting with representatives of both countries at the White House.

Photo: Israeli Air Force