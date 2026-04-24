Sailfish Reports Annual And Q4 2025 Results
|
| Year ended
December 31,
2025
| Year ended
December 31,
2024
| Consolidated statements of Income (loss) and
comprehensive Income (loss)
|$
|$
|
|
|
|Revenues
|3,375,267
|2,839,933
|Gross profit
|3,137,486
|1,866,811
|Net income
|1,714,228
|550,033
|Net income per share from continuing operations (basic)
|0.02
|0.01
|Net income per share from continuing operations (diluted)
|0.02
|0.01
Q4 2025 Highlights:
- Royalty revenue earned of $773,284 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 (2024 - $432,871); Total revenues of $1,195,396 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 (2024 - $725,712); Gross profit of $ $1,123,462 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 (2024 - $599,002); and Net loss of $119,865 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 (2024 - $601,824).
Summary of Quarterly Results:
|
| Three months
ended December
31, 2025
| Three months
ended December
31, 2024
|Condensed interim consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|$
|
|
|
|Revenues
|1,195,396
|725,712
|Gross profit
|1,123,462
|599,002
|Net loss
|119,865
|601,824
|Net loss per share from continuing operations (basic and diluted)
|0.00
|0.01
For complete details, please refer to the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 and associated Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, available on SEDAR+ ( ) or on the Company's website ( ).
Subsequent to Q4 2025 Highlights:
On February 23, 2026, the Company entered into a share purchase agreement with OR Royalties Inc. ("OR Royalties") pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell to OR Royalties all of the issued and outstanding shares of Terraco Gold Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sailfish, for after-tax cash consideration of $168 million, payable on closing of the transaction. Terraco Gold Corp., through its subsidiaries TGC Holdings Ltd. and Terraco Royalties USA, Inc., holds the Spring Valley Royalty and Moonlight Royalty. This transaction closed on April 10, 2026.
On February 24, 2026, the Company declared a dividend of $0.0375 per common share which will be payable on July 15, 2026.
On March 23, 2026, the Company acquired an eleven-year gold stream from Mako Mining Corp. ("Mako"). Under the gold stream, the Company will receive: (i) a monthly gold delivery for a period of 132 months, whereby Sailfish will purchase from Mako approximately 341.7 troy ounces of gold for the first 60 months at a price equal to 20% of the London Bullion Market Association PM Fix price, but in any event not less than $2,700 per ounce of gold and not more than $3,700 per ounce of gold; and, (ii) a monthly gold delivery for a final 72 months, whereby Sailfish will purchase from Mako 100 troy ounces of gold at a price equal to 20% of the London Bullion Market Association PM Fix price with no ceiling or floor limitations associated with such price.
On April 13, 2026, the Company repaid the Short-term loan and accrued interest in full which consisted of $40,000,000 in principal and $1,794,310 in interest.
Subsequent to December 31, 2025, Sailfish purchased 481,300 common shares on-market of which all have been cancelled.
Subsequent to December 31, 2025, the Company received and sold 274.321 ounces of gold for $1,316,741 pertaining to the gold purchase agreement with Mako.
About Sailfish
Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on returning capital to shareholders with an industry leading dividend yield. Within Sailfish's portfolio are three main assets in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold mine (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; a 2% NSR on the Gavilanes Silver Project located in Durango State, Mexico; and an 11-year gold stream with Mako Mining Corp.
Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at for additional information.
For further information: Paolo Lostritto, CEO, tel. 416-602-2645 or Bryan McKenzie, CFO, tel. 604-443-3834.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Sailfish Royalty Corp.
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