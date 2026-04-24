MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) IC Group Announces New Enterprise Messaging Contract, Strengthening Recurring Revenue Profile

April 24, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: IC Group Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) (" IC Group " or the " Company "), a technology-enabled consumer engagement company serving global enterprise brands, today announced that its IC Mobile division entered into a new enterprise messaging agreement on April 15, 2026, that will increase platform throughput and reinforce the Company's position as a Tier-One messaging infrastructure provider in Canada.

The contract represents a significant portion of the customer's mobile messaging volumes, which can reach up to 120 million messages annually, and is expected to contribute up to $1.0 million CAD in recurring annual revenue. The engagement is centred on application-to-person (A2P) messaging, with a defined transition toward rich business messaging (RBM) and RCS as the customer's communication stack evolves.

This deployment reflects a broader shift among enterprise customers toward infrastructure providers capable of delivering compliant, high-volume messaging at scale, with the flexibility to support next-generation communication channels. IC Mobile continues to be selected in environments where reliability, data residency, and execution under load are non-negotiable.

"This win reflects continued execution against our strategy to scale IC Mobile through enterprise customer acquisition and platform investment," said Chris McGarrigle, SVP IC Mobile and Chief Technology Officer, IC Mobile. "We can onboard this volume while maintaining best-in-class service levels across our existing customer base, which speaks to the strength and resilience of our infrastructure."

The addition of this contract increases utilization across IC Mobile's infrastructure and expands the Company's recurring revenue base, reinforcing the operating leverage inherent in a high-volume messaging platform. The account is expected to operate with a gross margin consistent with IC Mobile's overall margin profile, reflecting the Company's scalable delivery model.

As enterprise demand continues to shift toward scalable, compliant communication infrastructure, IC Group's pipeline is advancing with additional opportunities moving into later-stage discussions, supporting near-term conversion potential.

IC Mobile remains a core component of the Company's strategy to build a high-frequency, data-driven engagement platform, where growing message volume strengthens integrated delivery across promotions, messaging, and insurance while improving long-term revenue visibility and platform durability.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams across live events, digital ecosystems, and mobile channels. Operating at the intersection of marketing, technology, and commerce, we simplify the complexities of modern consumer engagement for customers on a global scale.

For more information regarding IC Group, please contact:

Duncan McCready

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(204) 487-5000

Glen Nelson

Investor Relations and Communications

403-763-9797

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Source: IC Group Inc.