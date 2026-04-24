Activated Carbon Industry Research Report 2026: $15.71 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Activated Carbon Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The activated carbon market is experiencing a robust expansion, with its value projected to rise from $8.07 billion in 2025 to $9.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.8%. This growth can be attributed to the expansion of municipal water treatment facilities and industrial pollution control, alongside increased use in mining, metal recovery, and odor control solutions. The availability of carbonaceous raw materials also contributes to this upward trend.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to achieve $15.71 billion by 2030, expanding at a 14.1% CAGR. This growth outlook is driven by rising investments in clean water infrastructure, the burgeoning demand for air purification systems, and expanding pharmaceutical purification applications. The increasing focus on sustainable carbon sources and their adoption in electric vehicle air filtration is further propelling market dynamics.

The automotive sector is notably stimulating the activated carbon market. With the automotive industry witnessing a growth spurt, as reflected by a 13.9% increase in EU car sales in 2023 to 10.5 million vehicles, activated carbon finds extensive use for capturing fuel vapors and purifying air within emission control systems and cabin filtration.

Technological advancements are a focal point for key players in the activated carbon market. Notably, the use of coconut shell-based activated carbon is enhancing adsorption efficiency and sustainability. For instance, Indcarb Activated Carbon Private Limited, an Indian manufacturer, launched inline water filters in May 2024. These innovative filtration systems feature coconut shell-based activated carbon, effectively removing impurities and ensuring clean drinking water, thus catering to health-conscious consumers.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the market landscape; in June 2023, Desotec acquired Evoqua Water Technologies' carbon reactivation business, marking its entry into the North American market. Evoqua specializes in high-quality carbons for water and wastewater treatment, sourced from diverse materials such as bituminous coal and coconut shell.

Leading companies in the activated carbon market include Calgon Carbon Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co., Ltd., and Haycarb PLC, among others. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2025, followed by North America.

The market primarily involves sales of catalytic and impregnated activated carbon, valued at the manufacturer's level. This value encapsulates related services but excludes revenues from supply chain resales. The reported revenues reflect consumption within a specified geography, regardless of production location.

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