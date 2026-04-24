Activated Carbon Industry Research Report 2026: $15.71 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$9.26 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15.71 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
- Markets Covered: Powdered, Granular, Extruded/Pelletized Activated Carbon. Applications: Liquid Phase, Gas Phase, Metal Extraction, Medicine. End Use: Water Treatment, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Air Purification. Companies Mentioned: Key players like Calgon Carbon, Cabot Corporation, Kuraray, and more. Countries: Coverage includes Australia, Brazil, China, and other major economies. Regions: Analysis extends to Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Increasing Demand for Water and Air Purification Solutions Rising Use of Activated Carbon in Industrial Emission Control Growing Adoption in Food and Beverage Processing Expansion of Renewable Carbon Sources Enhanced Focus on High-Adsorption Materials
Companies Featured
- Calgon Carbon Corporation Cabot Corporation Kuraray Co., Ltd. Haycarb PLC Donau Carbon GmbH Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd. Jacobi Carbons AB Chemviron Carbon CarboTech ACG GmbH Carbon Resources, LLC Ingevity Corporation Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC Kureha Corporation Desotec NV Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH CPL Activated Carbons Ltd. ADA-ES, Inc. Norit Nederland B.V. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. TIGG LLC
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Attachment
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Activated Carbon Market
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