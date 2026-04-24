Questor Technology Secures $1.9 Million From National Research Council Canada To Commercialize 1500Kw Heat-To-Power System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor" or the "Company") (TSX-V: QST) today announced that the National Research Council of Canada ("NRC") has awarded the Company $1.9 million to complete development and launch commercialization of Questor's 1500kW Rankine Cycle ("ORC") Heat-to-Power Generation System.

Sustainable Development Technology Canada (“SDTC”) cleantech funding is now delivered by the National Research Council of Canada (“NRC”) through its NRC IRAP program.

The NRC grant arrives at a pivotal moment, as global operators face mounting pressure to abate methane emissions, retire open flares, and generate on-site power without adding carbon. Questor's 1500kW ORC converts both high- and low-temperature waste heat into dispatchable electricity that can be consumed on-site or exported to the grid, and is engineered as the natural companion to the Company's Q-Series Thermal Oxidizers. Together, the integrated thermal oxidizer-plus-ORC package delivers what operators have been asking for: near-zero methane and GHG emissions paired with a new, quantifiable revenue stream from avoided power purchases, turning what was once a regulatory cost centre into a margin-positive asset.

As jurisdictions worldwide adopt zero-routine-flaring deadlines, demand for ISO-certified clean combustion with integrated power recovery is moving from pilot scale to portfolio scale. Questor expects to complete testing of the 1500kW prototype in the second quarter of 2026, with commercial rollout to follow later this year. This positions the Company to meet that demand with the only Canadian-engineered solution at this capacity.

ABOUT QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.

Questor Technology Inc., incorporated in Canada under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) is an environmental emissions reduction technology company founded in 1994, with global operations. The Company is focused on clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. The Company designs, manufactures and services high efficiency clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants, including Methane, Hydrogen Sulfide gas, Volatile Organic Hydrocarbons, Hazardous Air Pollutants and BTEX (benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene) gases within waste gas streams at >99.99 percent efficiency per its ISO 14034 Certification. This enables its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites.

The Company also has proprietary waste-heat-to-power generation technology and is currently targeting new markets including landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, cement plant waste heat in addition to a wide variety of oil and gas projects. The combination of Questor's clean combustion and power generation technologies can help clients achieve net-zero emission targets for minimal cost. The Company is also doing research and development on data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all the emission detection data available to demonstrate a clear picture of the site's emission profile.

The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol“QST”. The address of the Company's corporate and registered office is 1920, 707 – 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 1H5.

QUESTOR TRADES ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE UNDER THE SYMBOL“QST”

Investor Relations Contact

Aly Sumar, Chief Financial Officer

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