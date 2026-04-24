Specialty Carbon Black Research Report 2026: $6.98 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Carbon Black Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The specialty carbon black market is poised for significant growth, with its size projected to increase from $3.7 billion in 2025 to $4.21 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. Key factors driving this expansion include the rising demand for conductive carbon black, growth in plastic and rubber industries, and increasing applications in paints, coatings, inks, and toners. Technological advancements in furnace black production and the expansion of sustainable solutions are also pivotal to this growth.

Looking further ahead, the market is expected to reach $6.98 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 13.5%. This anticipated growth is attributed to the increasing demand for UV-protective carbon black, its application in battery electrodes, and the development of customized specialty grades. Major trends include the expansion of conductive carbon black applications, heightened use in UV protection for plastics, and the rising demand in high-performance inks and paints.

The automotive industry is a significant driver for the specialty carbon black market's expansion. The sector uses specialty carbon black extensively in tire manufacturing, automotive rubber components, conductive plastics, and coatings. A recent report by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System noted an increase in U.S. vehicle production, which underscores the burgeoning demand for specialty carbon black in the automotive sector.

Leading companies are focusing on innovation to enhance tire performance and sustainability. In March 2024, Cabot Corporation introduced the PROPEL E8 engineered reinforcing carbon black, designed to meet the challenges of electric vehicles, which are heavier and produce higher torque. This innovation highlights the market's commitment to evolving with automotive trends.

Acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. In September 2025, Japan-based Tokai Carbon Company Limited, alongside Thai Tokai Carbon Product Co., Ltd., acquired Bridgestone Carbon Black (Thailand) Co., Ltd. for approximately USD 62.8 million. This strategic move aims to bolster Tokai Carbon's global presence by expanding its manufacturing capabilities in Southeast Asia.

Prominent players in the specialty carbon black market include Cabot Corporation, Birla Carbon, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., and Continental Carbon Company, among others. The Asia-Pacific region leads the market and is projected to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period. Key regions covered include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, and more, with countries like China, India, and USA playing pivotal roles.

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