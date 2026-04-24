Specialty Carbon Black Research Report 2026: $6.98 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$4.21 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.98 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- Form: Granules; Powder Grade: Conductive Carbon Black; Fiber Carbon Black; Food Contact Carbon Black Process Type: Furnace Black; Gas Black; Lamp Black; Thermal Black Function: Color; UV Protection; Conductive; Other Functions Application: Plastics; Battery Electrodes; Paints and Coatings; Inks and Toners; Rubber; Other Applications
Subsegments:
- Granules: Agglomerated Granules; Pelletized Granules Powder: Low-Structure Powder; High-Structure Powder
Companies Mentioned: Cabot Corporation, Birla Carbon, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., Continental Carbon Company, and others.
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Expansion of Conductive Carbon Black Applications Increasing Use in UV Protection for Plastics Growth in High-Performance Inks and Toners Rising Demand in Paints and Coatings Industry Customized Carbon Black Grades for Specialized Industrial Use
Companies Featured
- Cabot Corporation Birla Carbon Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. Continental Carbon Company Omsk Carbon Group Orion Engineered Carbons Phillips Carbon Black Limited Denka Company Limited Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Sid Richardson Carbon and Energy Co. Imerys Graphite & Carbon Asbury Carbons Inc. Black Bear Carbon B V Nippon Pelletized Carbon Co. Ltd. OCI Company Ltd. Ampacet Corporation Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. Pyrolex AG Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd. Atlas Organics Private Limited Lion Specialty Chemicals Co. Ltd. Hexing Chemical Industry Ebory Chemical Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry China Synthetic Rubber Corporation
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Specialty Carbon Black Market
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