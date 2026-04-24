Crypto News: Pepeto Announces $9.5M Raised Whilst XRP Price Prediction Targets $200

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Crypto news around Pepeto just hit a new level. The project landed on CoinMarketCap with a preview page already live, the Binance listing is reportedly days away, and $9.5 million flowed into the presale while the rest of the market bled red. Fake tokens copying the Pepeto name show up daily, the exact signal that came before Dogecoin's breakout, and crypto news confirms this is the project pulling the most attention in the presale space right now. Whale-sized entries from buyers who normally only touch blue chips keep stacking. While the crypto market is setting the stage for a Bull Run, and XRP is set to lead along Bitcoin. This article covers where analysts see the xrp price heading and why Pepeto is pulling this much capital.

Pepeto Gets Closer to Launch While the XRP Price Prediction Points to $200 in a Bull Run

The next bull run is forming and anyone who traded the last one knows that entries placed during fear print the hardest. The xrp price prediction lays it out. Standard Chartered put an $8 base target on XRP for 2026 assuming the CLARITY Act goes through, and Yahoo Finance reported that if XRP captures even a fraction of global cross-border volume, long-range models stretch to $100 and $200 once banks wire XRP into settlement systems worldwide. The xrp price sits at $1.43 today, a 140x climb to $200, huge even for crypto but the numbers still prove that a checked presale entry at a moment like this gives returns no large cap can match.

Smart money has always worked this way. They keep XRP for the long game but grab the best presale at the same time because that is how a portfolio jumps to a different tier. Crypto news around Pepeto is drowning out everything else in the presale space right now, which is why it fills every feed. A deeper look at the project shows why.

Crypto News: Inside the Pepeto Exchange That Caught Every Whale's Attention

Pepeto operates a zero-fee exchange with AI-driven contract screening across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and every trade after launch sends revenue straight back to early holders. SolidProof reviewed every smart contract for safety before the presale opened. Whales stacked 360 million XRP over the past week alone per CoinDesk, a sign that big capital is moving across the board, and that same behavior is mirrored in the Pepeto presale where large wallets are coming in daily. The crypto news linking both tokens keeps getting louder.

Any strong portfolio needs a high-upside position, and this cycle Pepeto is shaping up as the one serious investors cannot skip. The tie between Pepeto and Dogecoin is the other reason whales are rushing in, because the viral wave around Pepeto tracks the same pattern that turned early DOGE buyers into millionaires. The Elon Musk talk spreading through X, Telegram, and Reddit mirrors that path, on-chain data confirms it, and the former Binance executive running the exchange adds heavyweight credibility behind the hype. Dogecoin created life-changing wealth with zero tools behind it, and Pepeto brings that same fire plus an exchange designed to compound demand well past listing day, which is why Standard Chartered's multi-year xrp price outlook feels impossibly slow to whales already seeing this project move in weeks.

Conclusion

The crypto news lines up for a major rally and the xrp price forecast shows that large caps on their own will not carry anyone to the kind of returns this cycle offers. XRP turned early holders into millionaires when they backed it as a payments play years before the mainstream knew Ripple existed, and targets between $8 and $200 prove those first movers saw it correctly. But at this xrp price and this market cap, XRP cannot repeat that kind of run. Pepeto's presale is still live.

Crypto always plays out the same way. People hear about a project like Pepeto, they read the data, they see the presale climbing, and they tell themselves they will get in tomorrow. Then the listing hits, the price jumps, and tomorrow never comes. That is the regret that fills every forum after a breakout, thousands of people who had it right in front of them and did nothing. But the buyers carry a regret of their own, every one of them wishes they bought more. And not buying enough is a far better problem than not acting at all. The readers here right now still get to decide which side of that story they land on, through the Pepeto website down below, while the first Tier-1 Listing looks closer than ever.