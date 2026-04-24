Healthcare CRO Services Research Report 2026: $105+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare CRO Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The healthcare CRO services market has experienced significant growth and is projected to expand further, reaching $72.87 billion in 2026 from $66.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.1%. This growth is driven by an increase in clinical trials globally, rising R&D expenditure, complex regulatory processes, expanding pharmaceutical pipelines, and the availability of specialized CRO expertise.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow even more robustly, reaching $105.23 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.6%. Key factors contributing to this forecasted growth include the adoption of decentralized clinical trials, demand for accelerated drug development timelines, expansion in biologics and biosimilar research, real-world evidence generation, and precision medicine research investments. Emerging trends during this period include the outsourcing of clinical trial operations, the adoption of data-driven trial management, and the increasing demand for end-to-end CRO services, along with decentralized and virtual trials.

The rising number of clinical trials plays a critical role in this market expansion. For instance, in December 2024, the UK saw a rise in clinical trials from 411 in 2022 to 426 in 2023, according to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry. CROs facilitate these trials by offering essential services that help pharmaceutical and biotech companies manage their studies effectively.

Strategic partnerships are increasingly forming among major companies to enhance proteomics CRO services for global biopharmaceutical and biomarker clients. An example is the 2023 collaboration between Bruker Corporation and Biognosys AG, combining their expertise to advance proteomics services. This partnership marks the establishment of Biognosys' first US-based laboratory for advanced proteomics.

A recent high-profile acquisition in the sector occurred in May 2023, when Elliott Investment Management L.P., Patient Square Capital, and Veritas Capital Fund Management LLC acquired Syneos Health Inc. for $7.1 billion. This acquisition aims to enhance their healthcare CRO capabilities.

Key players in the market include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, IQVIA Inc., Icon Plc, and others. North America led the market in 2025; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. The market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and more, with countries ranging from Australia to the USA.

Tariffs are impacting the market by increasing costs for imported equipment, affecting trial operations in North America and Europe, while Asia-Pacific experiences pressure on laboratory costs. This has led to regional CRO partnerships and enhanced digital trial methodologies.

This healthcare CRO services market research report offers valuable insights into market statistics, including global size, regional shares, key competitors, detailed segments, and emerging opportunities. It provides a comprehensive analysis critical for succeeding in the healthcare CRO services industry.

The market comprises revenues from a variety of services such as discovery studies, pre-clinical services, analytical testing, pharmacovigilance, and data management. The described revenues are from goods and services traded between entities or delivered to consumers, reflecting consumption values and not involved in supply chain resales.

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