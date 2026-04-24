Samrat Chodhary Wins Trust Vote, Tejashwi Calls Him 'Selected CM'

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chodhary on Friday comfortably won the trust vote in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly, reaffirming the NDA alliance's unity, marking the completion of the political transition in the state following the resignation of Nitish Kumar from the CM post. The confidence motion was passed comfortably by Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United) and other NDA constituents, affirming their trust in Samrat Choudhary.

Tejashwi's 'Selected CM' Jibe

Shortly after Samrat Choudhary presented the vote of confidence in the assembly, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at Bihar CM, thanking him for completing the transition from "elected Chief Minister' to a selected Chief Minister", expressing delight that a graduate of "Lalu Prasad Yadav's pathshala" has taken up the post. "A government needs stability for development work. But Bihar is a unique state, where this is the fifth government formed in five years... We would like to thank Samrat Choudhary for the transition from an 'elected Chief Minister' to a 'selected Chief Minister'. We are delighted that he is a graduate of Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'pathshala'. What could be better for us than him becoming the Chief Minister?" he said.

CM Responds to Jibe

Responding to Tejashwi Yadav's jibe, Samrat Choudhary said that "power is not anyone's inheritance," crediting NDA's leadership and the people of Bihar for his elevation to the CM post. The power is not anyone's inheritance. The CM's post is the blessing of 14 crores Biharis. I have the blessing of Nitish Kumar, PM Modi, Nitin Nabin, Chirag Paswan, Upendra Kushwaha, Jitan Ram Manjhi," he said. "If Nitish Kumar hadn't been there, would Lalu Yadav have been the Chief Minister? Nitish Kumar also made Lalu Yadav the Chief Minister... If Lalu Yadav hadn't perpetrated atrocities on my political career, I wouldn't have become the Chief Minister of Bihar," he added.

Who is Samrat Choudhary?

Samrat Choudhary is the first BJP CM of Bihar. He comes from a family deeply rooted in politics. His father, Shakuni Choudhary, was a six-time MLA from the Tarapur constituency. His mother, Parvati Devi, won the same seat in 1998 for the now-defunct Samta Party. Samrat Choudhary was appointed as the BJP's state president in 2023 and later became the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar in 2024. He took oath to office after the longest-serving Bihar CM Nitish Kumar resigned from the CM post to move to the Rajya Sabha as an MP. (ANI)

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