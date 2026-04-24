403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Want Snake-Free Home And Garden? Marigold To Lemongrass-Plant These 7 Green Guardians
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dealing with snakes needs a lot of care. While they are a part of our ecosystem, it's best to keep a safe distance. Don't worry, you can keep snakes from entering your home by simply growing these plants in your garden.You have to be very careful when trying to get rid of a snake. But here's a simple trick: just grow these specific plants at home to keep them away. Let's find out which ones they are.These flowers make any garden look beautiful with their deep colours. The roots of the marigold plant contain a natural compound that helps keep away not just snakes, but other pests and insects too.We all know garlic has a really strong, pungent smell. This sharp smell and its other properties help to easily drive snakes away. You can use it crushed or even make a spray with its juice.Lemongrass contains citronella, which helps repel many creatures and animals. Many people use it to keep mosquitoes away. If you plant this in your yard, snakes won't come near.Lavender is famous for its pleasant fragrance that we humans love. But for snakes, this smell is said to be very unpleasant, which helps in keeping them at a distance.The strong smell of onions is another thing that generally keeps snakes away. You can sprinkle crushed onion or onion juice mixed with water around your house. It's the sulphur in it that snakes can't stand.Rosemary's strong scent helps in keeping snakes away. However, snake removal experts also point out that dense rosemary bushes can offer a cool, protected, and moist place for snakes to hide. So, be mindful of that.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment