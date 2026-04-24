Industrialist Mahendra Sharma Donates Rs 1.01 Crore To Badrinath

Industrialist Donates Rs 1.01 Crore

Renowned industrialist and senior member of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), Mahendra Sharma, on Friday donated a Rs 1.01 crore cheque to the temple committee at Badrinath Dham.

On the occasion, BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi welcomed Mahendra Sharma and expressed gratitude for his contribution. Dwivedi stated that Mahendra Sharma, a native of Himachal Pradesh, is a well-known industrialist and has been associated with the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee as a member for over a decade. He further said Sharma has made notable contributions towards the development of pilgrimage sites across India and in improving facilities for devotees. Continuing the same commitment, he donated Rs 1.01 crore to BKTC.

Dwivedi described the contribution as commendable and said it serves as an inspiration for other devotees. Mahendra Sharma said that he has deep faith in Lord Badrinath and Kedarnath, and that this donation reflects his devotion. He expressed hope that the temple committee will utilise the funds for religious purposes and for the service of devotees.

Other members and officials of the temple committee were also present on the occasion and extended their appreciation to the donor. Devotees have also been praising Mahendra Sharma for his generosity.

Badrinath Dham Portals Open for Devotees

Meanwhile, the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham were opened for devotees at 6:15 AM on Thursday, following traditional rituals and the chanting of Vedic mantras. The temple premises were decorated to mark the commencement of the pilgrimage season.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, said, "Today, with full rites and rituals and the chanting of Vedic mantras, the gates of the sacred Badrinath Dham, the earthly Vaikunth, will be opened for devotees. May the grace of Lord Badrinath Vishal bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into the lives of all devotees. May this sacred occasion bring a message of spiritual energy, faith, and a positive beginning for everyone. A hearty welcome and warm greetings to all of you for the Holy Char Dham Yatra - 2026."

Speaking to ANI, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "With the opening of the portals to Badrinath Dham today, Char Dham is completely open. With the blessings of all four dhams and the blessings of Bhagwan Badri Vishal, may the Char Dham yatra be safe and well. May the regulations of Yatra be followed..." (ANI)

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