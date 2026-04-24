Sohail Afridi's Azad Kashmir Trip Sparks Debate Over Helicopter Expenses, Shafi Jan Responds

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Special Assistant for Information, Shafi Jan, has said that Chief Minister Sohail Afridi will visit Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir on Saturday, April 25, as part of the Street Movement.

He said that all helicopter expenses for the visit have been covered through the party fund in line with the vision of founding chairman Imran Khan, and the use of government resources has been completely avoided.

According to Shafi Jan, this step reflects a positive tradition of transparency, austerity, and responsibility, setting an example for others to follow. He added that Imran Khan has always directed that state resources must be protected and not used for political purposes.

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He further said that Chief Minister Sohail Afridi considers government resources as a public trust and the provincial government is strictly following a policy of austerity.

The special assistant said that Chief Minister Sohail Afridi will also address a large public gathering at Lal Chowk in addition to the Street Movement in Muzaffarabad. The purpose of the visit is to strengthen the public outreach campaign in Azad Kashmir and mobilize party workers.

He added that the Chief Minister has successfully led the Street Movement across the country, and the movement will play an important role for the supremacy of the Constitution and law, as well as for Imran Khan's release.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is promoting a public-centered governance model based on transparency, merit, and accountability in line with Imran Khan's vision.