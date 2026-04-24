Middle Corridor Strengthening: China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Gaining Strategic Value

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project within the framework of the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) is gaining increasingly greater strategic value, former Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov said on his social media account, Trend reports.

He recalled that the recent meeting of the transport ministers of the Turkic States Organization in Bishkek marked an important turning point in how connectivity is developing in Central Asia and the wider region.

The former minister said that the focus of the discussions was on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project.

"This project is gradually moving from a concept to a key element of the China-Central Asia-Caucasus-Europe route. Upon completion, this line will strengthen the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) and is already being evaluated as a real alternative to traditional Eurasian trade routes.

The strategic importance of this project is that it strengthens the connection between China and Europe, reduces transit time and increases route flexibility, contributes to the diversification and sustainability of global supply chains in changing geopolitical conditions, supports the transformation of Central Asia from a closed region into a transit hub, and also strengthens economic cooperation between Turkic states and neighboring regions," he explained.

According to Norov, the discussions in Bishkek were not limited to infrastructure, but also paid special attention to the creation of a fully integrated transport ecosystem.

"In this regard, we can note the simplification of border procedures and acceleration of transit, the harmonization of tariffs, standards, and regulations, and the expansion of multimodal transport solutions.

An equally important direction is digitalization. For example, the introduction of e-permit systems in several countries, as well as the introduction of the e-CMR (electronic consignment note) system to accelerate cross-border cargo transportation, can be noted.

Another important factor is the Caspian Sea. Here, cooperation in ferry services and maritime logistics plays a key role in the smooth operation of the corridor. This shows that the success of the Middle Corridor depends on the synchronous development of rail, road, and sea transport.

As a result, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is no longer just a regional infrastructure project, it's becoming a strategic component of the new Eurasian logistics architecture. Its full potential will depend not only on the construction process, but also on the depth of coordination, digitalization, and policy coherence between the participating countries," Norov concluded.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route that passes through a number of countries in the region and connects Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and runs through the countries of Central Asia. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land route that bypasses longer sea routes, connecting the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.