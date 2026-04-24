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Oncology Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $20+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F


2026-04-24 05:46:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Significant opportunities in the oncology clinical trials market stem from growing cancer incidence, increased R&D investments, and advanced tech integration, such as digital monitoring, AI, and personalized medicine. Key growth regions are Asia-Pacific and North America, with immunotherapy and gene therapy as major focus areas.

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Clinical Trials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The oncology clinical trials market has seen substantial growth, transitioning from $14.99 billion in 2025 to a projected $15.98 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This historical growth is largely due to scarce treatment options for cancer patients, rising global cancer incidences, increased pharmaceutical and biotech R&D investments, and more academic clinical research centers boosting clinical trial awareness.

Strong upward trends are anticipated to continue, with the market expected to reach $20.4 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 6.3%. Contributing factors include personalized oncology therapies development, global trial expansions, digital patient monitoring tools, AI and big data integration in trial design, alongside mounting government and private oncology research funding. The period is marked by trends like immunotherapy and targeted therapy clinical trial expansion, multicenter and randomized controlled trial emphasis, invested post-marketing surveillance, and the integration of biomarker and pharmacogenomics in oncology research.

The increasing incidence of cancer globally is predicted to further propel the oncology clinical trials market. For instance, detrimental lifestyle factors have led to a surge in various cancers, with UK's NHS reporting an increase to 354,820 new cases in 2023. Such statistical findings underline the market's critical role in enhancing cancer care by evaluating new treatments, ultimately refining patient outcomes.

Industry-leading players are leveraging advanced technologies, such as novel bioinformatics platforms, to enhance data insights, optimize study results, and hasten participant enrollment. Notably, Deep 6 AI launched a genomics module in September 2023, using AI to expedite precision medicine and oncology trial recruitment by leveraging electronic health records for precisely matching patients to genetic profiles.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the market landscape, as seen in Coherus BioSciences Inc.'s $66.9 million acquisition of Surface Oncology Inc. in September 2023, aimed at bolstering immuno-oncology offerings and expanding its clinical pipeline, particularly its PD-1 inhibitor, toripalimab.

Prominent market players include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis International AG, among others. North America was the largest region in this market as of 2025, while Asia-Pacific is set to experience the fastest growth in the coming years.

Tariffs have influenced the market by elevating costs for imported biologics and trial necessities, particularly affecting immunotherapy, cell and gene therapy, and targeted therapy trials. This has encouraged domestic manufacturing and cost-effective solutions in the industry.

The oncology clinical trials market encompasses revenues from conducting cancer-related research studies, facilitating patient recruitment, offering oncology-specific testing and diagnostics, and regulatory compliance management. The report provides comprehensive market statistics, regional shares, competitor analysis, and future trends, offering essential insights into the market's current state and potential growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 250
Forecast Period 2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $15.98 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3%
Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

  • Expansion of Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapy Clinical Trials
  • Growing Focus on Multicenter and Randomized Controlled Trials
  • Increased Investment in Post-Marketing Surveillance and Long-Term Safety Studies
  • Rising Adoption of Cell and Gene Therapy Trials
  • Integration of Biomarker and Pharmacogenomics Studies in Oncology Research

Markets Covered:

  • Phases: I, II, III, IV.
  • Study Designs: Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access.
  • Therapeutic Modalities: Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, Cell and Gene Therapy.
  • Indications: Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Blood Cancer and others.
  • Sponsor Types: Pharmaceutical/Biotech, Academic, Government organizations, others.

Subsegments:

  • Phase I: Safety, Pharmacokinetics.
  • Phase II: Efficacy, Dose-Response.
  • Phase III: Large-Scale, Comparative.
  • Phase IV: Post-Marketing, Quality of Life.

Companies Featured

  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Merck And Co. Inc.
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Bayer AG
  • Novartis International AG
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • AstraZeneca plc
  • GSK plc
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Gilead Sciences Inc.
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Genentech Inc.
  • BeiGene Ltd.
  • Seagen Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Oncology Clinical Trials Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

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