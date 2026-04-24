Oncology Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $20+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$15.98 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$20.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Expansion of Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapy Clinical Trials Growing Focus on Multicenter and Randomized Controlled Trials Increased Investment in Post-Marketing Surveillance and Long-Term Safety Studies Rising Adoption of Cell and Gene Therapy Trials Integration of Biomarker and Pharmacogenomics Studies in Oncology Research
Markets Covered:
- Phases: I, II, III, IV. Study Designs: Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access. Therapeutic Modalities: Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, Cell and Gene Therapy. Indications: Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Blood Cancer and others. Sponsor Types: Pharmaceutical/Biotech, Academic, Government organizations, others.
Subsegments:
- Phase I: Safety, Pharmacokinetics. Phase II: Efficacy, Dose-Response. Phase III: Large-Scale, Comparative. Phase IV: Post-Marketing, Quality of Life.
Companies Featured
- Pfizer Inc. Johnson & Johnson Merck And Co. Inc. AbbVie Inc. Bayer AG Novartis International AG Sanofi S.A. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company AstraZeneca plc GSK plc Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Eli Lilly and Company Gilead Sciences Inc. Amgen Inc. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Genentech Inc. BeiGene Ltd. Seagen Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Oncology Clinical Trials Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment