Denied Mobile Phone, K'taka Boy Commits Suicide Police Warn Parents Against Abrupt Withdrawal

MENAFN - IANS) Hubballi, April 24 (IANS) In a shocking case, a boy ended his life after being denied a mobile phone by his mother in the Udaynagar locality of Hubballi city in North Karnataka, said police on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as a 14-year-old boy. Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashidhar has warned parents against the sudden withdrawal of mobile phones from children who are addicted to them. The Keshvapura police in Hubballi have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

According to the police, the boy had been addicted to mobile phone use and was playing an online game for the past few days. On Thursday night, his mother objected to his excessive mobile usage and reprimanded him. She asked him to stop focusing on the phone and instead concentrate on his studies. She then snatched the mobile phone from him.

Taking it to heart, the boy went into his room and locked the door from inside. When he did not come out for about 20 minutes, his father peeped through the window and saw him hanging. The boy had used his mother's saree to hang himself. The parents broke open the door and rushed him to a hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Reacting to the incident, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar said,“The deceased is a 14-year-old boy. His mother objected to his mobile addiction and took the phone away. Immediately after that, he locked himself inside his room and did not open the door for 10 to 15 minutes. Later, his father noticed that he had hanged himself using a saree.”

“It is an unfortunate incident. Children taking extreme steps over the denial of mobile phone use is a matter of concern. At the same time, parents also have responsibilities. Children do not become addicted to mobile phones and gaming overnight. We have seen parents and relatives handing over mobile phones to children to keep them quiet,” he said.

“Many times, while feeding them or when asking them to study, parents allow the use of mobile phones for an hour or so. Children also tend to emotionally pressure their parents. Without understanding the consequences, parents may suddenly snatch away the phones. In cases of severe addiction, consultation with psychologists and doctors is advisable, and mobile usage should be reduced gradually,” he added.

“I appeal to parents that mobile addiction is harmful. There are hardly any examples of individuals achieving success in life through excessive mobile use. However, mobile phones can be used productively to learn English, grammar, and other skills through YouTube and online courses. Many students who scored 625 out of 625 in Class 10 board exams have said they stayed away from distractions, including mobile phones,” he noted.

He added that both parents and students should take note of this, emphasising the need for proper parenting.