Real World Evidence Solutions Research Report 2026: $4.81 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.81 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
- Component: Services, Data Sets, Clinical Setting Data, Claims Data, Pharmacy Data, Patient Powered Data Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Immunology, Other Therapeutic Areas Application: Drug Development, Medical Device Development, Post Market Safety Monitoring End-Users: Pharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare Providers, Payers, Other End-Users
Subsegments:
- Services: Consulting, Data Management, Regulatory, Analytics Data Sets: Electronic Health Records, Patient Registries, Clinical Trials Data, Observational Study Data Clinical Setting Data: Hospital, Outpatient, Specialty Care, Claims Data Insurance Claims Data: Medicare/Medicaid, Commercial Claims Prescription Data: Pharmacy Claims, Drug Utilization Patient Powered Data: Surveys, PRO, Wearable Data
Companies Featured
- Anthem Inc. Cegedim Health Data Clarivate PLC Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Flatiron Health Inc. International Business Machines Corporation ICON plc IQVIA Holdings Inc. Medpace Holdings Inc. Optum Inc. Oracle Corporation PAREXEL International Corporation PPD Inc. SAS Institute Inc. Syneos Health Symphony Innovation LLC UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Informa PLC Palantir Technologies UDG Healthcare PLC Elevance Health Inc. Covance Consulting Ltd. Clinipace Worldwide Evidera Inc. Pharmerit International Analysis Group Inc. HealthCore Inc. Inovalon Holdings Inc. KMK Consulting Inc.
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Real World Evidence Solutions Market
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